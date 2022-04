We have heard a number of rumors about the new Google Pixel 6a, according to a recent report, the handset could launch at Google I/O. The Google I/O developer conference will take place between the 11th and 12th of May and the event will show us the new smartphone, although it may not go on sale until later on. The news was announced by Jon Prosswe on Twitter, you can see the tweet below.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO