In a boxing match, both opponents know that each round may be the last. But they often assume that the first rounds are moments of observation to try to destabilize the adversary; see if the lessons learned from the sparring partner were the right ones. Both opponents also know that if they take a violent uppercut it could just be the end of the fight. In any case, an uppercut or a knockout will send a clear message to future opponents: they are vulnerable.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO