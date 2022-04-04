ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Man in custody after barricading himself inside southeast Austin home with 4-year-old

By Victoria Garcia
CBS Austin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Austin Police Department says a man is in custody after a SWAT call in southeast Austin Monday morning. APD responded to a home near E St. Elmo Road and Todd Lane around 7:00 a.m. Police...

cbsaustin.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
The Independent

‘Heroic’ neighbour died after being hit with dumb bell, coroner says

A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Swat#Cbs Austin#Capmetro
MyArkLaMiss

Father arrested after 3-year-old accidentally shoots himself

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The father of a 3-year-old who is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in the head with a gun hidden in a couch has been arrested. Local media reported Monday that the shooting happened Sunday evening. Authorities arrested 27-year-old Deetroy Watkins on charges of illegally possessing a firearm and […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares a disaster as massive 45,000-acre Eastland Complex Fire burns through at least 50 homes and leaves a sheriff's deputy dead

A declaration disaster was issued in 11 Texas counties as a massive wildfire that has burned down at least 50 homes and left a sheriff's deputy dead continues to spread. Firefighters are tackling the Eastland Complex Fire, which has burned through 45,000 acres and was only around 15 percent contained as of Saturday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service fire.
POLITICS
KVIA

4 wounded in shooting in Austin, Texas; suspect in custody

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police in Austin, Texas, say four people have been shot and wounded as the city hosts the annual South by Southwest festival. The Austin Police Department told people to avoid the downtown area at around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, warning via Twitter that the gunman was still at large. However, police tweeted that a suspect was in custody shortly before 5 a.m. Police and the Austin-Travis County EMS said the four victims’ injures weren’t life-threatening and they had all been taken to the hospital. The weeklong festival is a mix of arts, tech, politics and entertainment. In 2019, multiple shootings took place as the festival drew to a close.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy