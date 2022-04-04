ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From NC to Eastern Europe: Volunteers work with Ukraine refugees

By Shelby Harris
Carolina Public Press
Carolina Public Press
 2 days ago
Mother and son spent weeks in Germany and Poland providing aid to people fleeing from Ukraine amid Russian invasion.

From NC to Eastern Europe: Volunteers work with Ukraine refugees is a story from Carolina Public Press , an award-winning independent newsroom.

Carolina Public Press is an independent nonprofit news organization dedicated to nonpartisan, in-depth and investigative news built upon the facts and context North Carolinians need to know. Our award-winning, breakthrough journalism dismantles barriers and shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing our state’s 10.2 million residents.

