Clean Wisconsin: New grants fund internship program expansion

MADISON – Nearly two dozen Madison non-profits will soon have the resources to continue serving our community. The Madison Community Foundation has distributed $1.42 million between 23 organizations.

One of those grant recipients is Clean Wisconsin, an organization working to research state environmental conditions before taking data and subsequent policy suggestions to lawmakers. The non-profit has been given $25,000 to expand its fellowship program from a summer internship to a year-round internship.

“For us, it’s an opportunity to come up to speed on a lot of these things that we don’t have time for otherwise, but we know are important,” said Paul Mathewson, a scientist with Clean Wisconsin. “And for the students themselves, it’s an opportunity for them to work in a professional setting, apply the stuff they learned in a classroom.”

Throughout the course of the program, students develop several topics to focus their research on, dig into the data behind those topics, and conduct their own research before drafting memos to lawmakers. Their ultimate goal is to form lasting policies to protect Wisconsin’s environment — something made easier by the new funding.

“It used to be that a project would start one summer and it wouldn’t quite get finished because these are big topics, there’s a lot to know about them,” Mathewson said. “And so now we have a little more continuity without these breaks in-between, which is very helpful.”

For more information on the internship program, click or tap here.

