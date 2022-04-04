June Brown, EastEnders’ Dot Cotton, dies aged 95

June Brown, the actor best known for portraying Dot Cotton in the BBC soap EastEnders, has died at 95. Brown, who played the chainsmoking Christian and Walford stalwart between 1985 and 1993 and then from 1997 onwards, died on Sunday, according to the BBC.

“We are deeply saddened to announce our beloved mother, June, passed away very peacefully at her home in Surrey on Sunday evening, with her family by her side,” said a post from Brown’s family on the BBC’s official Eastenders Twitter account. “We would kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”

Brown was born in Needham Market, Suffolk, in 1927 and was one of five children. She served in the Women’s Royal Naval Service during the second world war, before training as an actor at London’s Old Vic Theatre School. Early TV roles included appearances on Coronation Street, Doctor Who and Play For Today, before she joined the longrunning soap on the recommendation of Leslie Grantham, who played Den Watts.

A touchstone of British popular culture … Brown as Dot Cotton. Photograph: Bbc One/Adam Pensotti/BBC

Originally appearing as an Albert Square gossipmonger, the character – later known as Dot Branning – developed over time to become a beloved part of the serial’s furniture. As Cotton, Brown also became a touchstone of British popular culture, with her distinctive ‘Italian boy’ hairstyle, strong Christian beliefs and penchant for smoking. As well as instantly recognisable, Brown’s portrayal was widely praised; in 2008, she became the first soap cast member to have an episode entirely dedicated to them, with the character dictating her life for on-screen husband Jim, played by John Barden, who had had a stroke in the programme.

Eastenders co-stars including Adam Woodyatt, who played Ian Beale in the soap paid tribute to Brown. “I’m lost for words, something June never was,” the actor posted on Instagram. “So many memories, so much fun. Just purely and simply an incredible woman who had the most incredible life and career, I was fortunate to have shared a small part of it. They never made you a Dame (we did try), but to me you will always be Dame Brown.”

Gilian Taylforth, who plays Kathy Beale in the BBC soap commented: “I’m truly heartbroken by this news. June Brown OBE, MBE, was an amazing woman and a truly wonderful actress. I shared many scenes with her over the years and she was always someone I looked up to and learnt from. There will never be another June Brown and I’m sending all my love to her family.”

In 2018, Brown told the Radio Times she believed she would die “fairly soon”, and therefore saw no reason to give up drinking and smoking. She also commented on eschewing modern technology in favour of watching David Attenborough documentaries, the news and the ITV daytime show Loose Women. In 2015, Brown revealed she had been diagnosed with the sight condition macular degeneration, with the soap later introducing a storyline in which Cotton also suffered from deteriorating vision.

Brown’s many celebrity admirers included Stephen Fry, who paid tribute to her, saying: “June Brown, amongst all her other wonderful human qualities and achievements, will be remembered as a tireless and fearless LGBT ally - especially during the darkest days of HIV/AIDS and Section 28 … it was a privilege to know her.” Labour’s Deputy Leader Angela Rayner said of Brown: “An incredible character on and off the screen. She will be missed by millions.”