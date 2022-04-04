ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

June Brown, EastEnders’ Dot Cotton, dies aged 95

By Hannah J Davies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YLoZg_0eyiYOF100

June Brown, the actor best known for portraying Dot Cotton in the BBC soap EastEnders, has died at 95. Brown, who played the chainsmoking Christian and Walford stalwart between 1985 and 1993 and then from 1997 onwards, died on Sunday, according to the BBC.

“We are deeply saddened to announce our beloved mother, June, passed away very peacefully at her home in Surrey on Sunday evening, with her family by her side,” said a post from Brown’s family on the BBC’s official Eastenders Twitter account. “We would kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”

Brown was born in Needham Market, Suffolk, in 1927 and was one of five children. She served in the Women’s Royal Naval Service during the second world war, before training as an actor at London’s Old Vic Theatre School. Early TV roles included appearances on Coronation Street, Doctor Who and Play For Today, before she joined the longrunning soap on the recommendation of Leslie Grantham, who played Den Watts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oz55D_0eyiYOF100
A touchstone of British popular culture … Brown as Dot Cotton. Photograph: Bbc One/Adam Pensotti/BBC

Originally appearing as an Albert Square gossipmonger, the character – later known as Dot Branning – developed over time to become a beloved part of the serial’s furniture. As Cotton, Brown also became a touchstone of British popular culture, with her distinctive ‘Italian boy’ hairstyle, strong Christian beliefs and penchant for smoking. As well as instantly recognisable, Brown’s portrayal was widely praised; in 2008, she became the first soap cast member to have an episode entirely dedicated to them, with the character dictating her life for on-screen husband Jim, played by John Barden, who had had a stroke in the programme.

Eastenders co-stars including Adam Woodyatt, who played Ian Beale in the soap paid tribute to Brown. “I’m lost for words, something June never was,” the actor posted on Instagram. “So many memories, so much fun. Just purely and simply an incredible woman who had the most incredible life and career, I was fortunate to have shared a small part of it. They never made you a Dame (we did try), but to me you will always be Dame Brown.”

Gilian Taylforth, who plays Kathy Beale in the BBC soap commented: “I’m truly heartbroken by this news. June Brown OBE, MBE, was an amazing woman and a truly wonderful actress. I shared many scenes with her over the years and she was always someone I looked up to and learnt from. There will never be another June Brown and I’m sending all my love to her family.”

In 2018, Brown told the Radio Times she believed she would die “fairly soon”, and therefore saw no reason to give up drinking and smoking. She also commented on eschewing modern technology in favour of watching David Attenborough documentaries, the news and the ITV daytime show Loose Women. In 2015, Brown revealed she had been diagnosed with the sight condition macular degeneration, with the soap later introducing a storyline in which Cotton also suffered from deteriorating vision.

Brown’s many celebrity admirers included Stephen Fry, who paid tribute to her, saying: “June Brown, amongst all her other wonderful human qualities and achievements, will be remembered as a tireless and fearless LGBT ally - especially during the darkest days of HIV/AIDS and Section 28 … it was a privilege to know her.” Labour’s Deputy Leader Angela Rayner said of Brown: “An incredible character on and off the screen. She will be missed by millions.”

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

June Brown deserved more than what EastEnders often gave her

June Brown never thought of herself as a star. Whenever the subject of her Dot Cotton fame came up, the EastEnders veteran – who has died today (4 April) at the age of 95 – would wince and roll her eyes. “We’re not stars – we’re household names,” she’d insist. “We’re like Persil or Daz.” Brown was quoting the actor Gretchen Franklin, who for years played Dot’s BFF Ethel, but it was a gag that got to the heart of her own appeal, too. She could be funny, withering and deadpan – both on screen and off – but with...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Leslie Grantham
Person
Stephen Fry
Person
Adam Woodyatt
Person
June Brown
Person
David Attenborough
Daily Mail

Kate given the cold shoulder! Fans cringe over 'embarrassing' moment Duchess is shunned by Jamaican beauty queen turned politician whose party is in favour of removing the Queen as head of state

Royal fans claimed the Duchess of Cambridge was given the cold shoulder by a Jamaican politician after a video of an awkward exchange emerged online. During a ceremonial welcome at Kingston's Norman Manley International Airport, Kate, 40, appeared to be shunned by Lisa Hanna, a former Miss World turned politician with the People's National Party.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dot Cotton#Bbc Radio#Christian#Old Vic Theatre School#British#Italian
Daily Mail

I feel fined! Ringo Starr's granddaughter, 36, is ordered to pay £440 for practising with her band during lockdown but asks if she will be let off if Boris Johnson is cleared of breaking Covid rules

Ringo Starr's granddaughter was ordered to pay £440 for practising with her band during lockdown - but has asked if the fine can be 'overturned if Boris Johnson is cleared of breaking Covid rules', a court has heard. Tatia Starkey, 36, who is the daughter of Ringo’s son Zak,...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Is in Hot Water Over This Clip of Her Appearing to Pull Back From a Jamaican Official

Click here to read the full article. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s tour of the Caribbean was supposed to be a celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, but it’s been fraught with nothing but controversy from the start. With the critics pointing out the royals’ tone-deaf approach to Britain’s history of colonialism, the latest video clip with the Duchess of Cambridge didn’t do anything to help that narrative. Kate is finding herself under the social-media microscope after being caught recoiling away from Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment & Sport, Olivia Grange, on Tuesday. (See the video HERE.) The Jamaican official...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies from brain cancer aged 33

Tom Parker, a singer with the Wanted, has died aged 33 from brain cancer. His wife, Kelsey, said on Instagram: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.”
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Harry: This is who he really looks like

It has always been said that Prince Harry takes after Princess Diana's side of the family, particularly his red hair which is said to be a Spencer trait. However, while examining royal photos after the unfortunate passing of the Duke of Edinburgh back in April, Hello magazine noticed that the Duke of Sussex also bears an uncanny resemblance to the late Prince Philip.
CELEBRITIES
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists May Have Just Uncovered The Burial Sites Of Dozens Of Ancient British Kings

These 65 graves mostly date from the fifth and sixth centuries C.E., the period of the mythical King Arthur — and one of these graves may actually be his. Archaeologists have long grappled with a historical mystery: the strange absence of British kings’ graves from post-Roman Britain. Now, new research suggests that up to 65 royal graves from the fifth and sixth centuries have been hiding in plain sight, largely unadorned and tucked within regular cemeteries.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

227K+
Followers
62K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy