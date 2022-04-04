ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump endorses Sarah Palin for Alaska US House seat

By Martin Pengelly in New York
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LbaDd_0eyiYNMI00
Sarah Palin and Donald Trump at a Town Hall in 2016. Photograph: Kamil Krzaczyński/Reuters

Donald Trump has endorsed the former governor and vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin for the vacant congressional seat in Alaska.

“Sarah shocked many when she endorsed me very early in 2016, and we won big,” the former president said in a statement on Sunday night.

Related: Biden finds Murdoch ‘most dangerous man in the world’, new book says

“Now, it’s my turn! Sarah has been a champion for Alaska values, Alaska energy, Alaska jobs and the great people of Alaska.”

In 2016, Palin was the first current or former state office holder to endorse Trump. She announced her own run on Friday.

The Alaska House seat is open after the death of Don Young , the Republican who held it for nearly 50 years. An open primary will pit more than 50 contenders from all parties against each other.

Palin rose to fame when John McCain made her his surprise pick for vice-president in the 2008 election.

The Alaska governor proved popular with the Republican base but struggled with the demands of the role and a fierce media spotlight. McCain and Palin were soundly beaten by Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Palin maintained a presence on the hard Republican right through the emergence of the Tea Party movement against Obama and then Trump’s rise to power. After appearances on reality TV, the former governor returned to the political spotlight recently when she sued the New York Times for defamation, and lost .

Last month, Palin told Fox News America needed “people like Donald Trump, who has nothing to lose, like me. We’ve got nothing to lose and no more of this vanilla milquetoast, namby-pamby, wussy-pussy stuff that’s been going on”.

On Friday, announcing her run for Congress, she said : “America is at a tipping point. As I’ve watched the far left destroy the country, I knew I had to step up and join the fight.”

Trump’s endorsement remains prized in Republican circles although some have come to doubt its potency in every race.

Last month, Trump withdrew an endorsement of Mo Brooks, a congressman seeking a Senate seat in Alabama. The two men ostensibly fell out over Trump’s demands that Brooks help “rescind” the 2020 election, which Trump lost to Joe Biden. Critics also pointed to Brooks’s poor polling.

Some Republicans reportedly fear Trump’s fixation on past battles and slights could damage their chances of retaking Congress in November.

In his statement in support of Palin, Trump took a shot at McCain – a Republican grandee who never bent the knee, but who died in 2018 .

“Sarah lifted the McCain presidential campaign out of the dumps,” he said, “despite the fact that she had to endure some very evil, stupid, and jealous people within the campaign itself.

“They were out to destroy her, but she didn’t let that happen. Sarah Palin is tough and smart and will never back down.”

Comments / 13

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Alabama State
Daily Mail

MSNBC's Joy Reid faces backlash for accusing the media of covering the war in Ukraine with more compassion because the victims are 'white and largely Christian'

MSNBC host Joy Reid has faced backlash for on-air comments this week criticizing the media's coverage of the conflict in Ukraine, a topic she says is being elevated above wars involving 'brown and black' people around the world. During a Monday airing of The ReidOut, the progressive talking head argued...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
John Mccain
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
AOL Corp

Mike Pence knocks Trump and lays the groundwork for possible presidential run

Former Vice President Mike Pence has spent the past week outmaneuvering Donald Trump, his old boss and potential 2024 primary opponent. Shortly after the plane Trump was flying on last weekend was forced to land due to an engine failure, Pence flew to Israel on the private jet of the GOP’s most prized donor, Miriam Adelson. And while Trump was avoiding criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call-in interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Pence and his wife, Karen, flew to the border between Ukraine and Poland to distribute relief aid to refugees.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea Party Movement#Reuters Donald Trump#Alaska House#Republican
Miami Herald

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, tested positive for the coronavirus, the vice president’s office announced Tuesday evening, hours after he attended an outdoor event in Washington, D.C., where he interacted with AmeriCorps members. A White House official told McClatchy that Emhoff tested for COVID-19 after he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

227K+
Followers
62K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy