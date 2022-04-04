ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie, FL

‘No Animal Deserves This’: Gunman Caught On Camera Killing Caged Service Dog At Davie Vet Clinic

By Bobeth Yates
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sa0pT_0eyiYLaq00

DAVIE (CBS4) – A dog was brutally killed after a gunman opened fire in a kennel where that animal was boarded for the day.

“My unofficial service dog was shot seven times then recorded and taped by the individual who did it,” said Broward County resident and Miami-Dade firefighter Daniel Perez.

But the shooter wasn’t the only one recording, surveillance video also captured the disturbing incident. In the video, the gunman can be seen first taking pictures of the mixed breed dog Matilda. He then pulled out his gun, pointed it at the dog, and fired.

“He shot her three times first, then he saw that there was a camera so he turned around and tried to cover himself then turned around and shot four more times and then just left,” said Perez.

This incident took place early Friday morning at a veterinarian clinic off Stirling Road and 54th Street in Davie. The video also shows the gunman running from the scene.

Perez said when the shooter pulled the trigger he lost more than his best friend because Matilda was his service dog.

“I’ve been in the military for 27 years now. I’ve been in combat multiple times, nine campaigns, like I said it’s part of my job. I do it, period, I don’t have no problems with that but because of some of it, I had to talk to somebody,” said Perez, who added most days that somebody was Matilda, who he originally got from a Miami-Dade shelter about eight years ago after his last tour to Afghanistan

“Picking up this dog, for whatever reason, whatever miracle of God, that dog when I was down and depressed she would come to me. I don’t know how they know, she would come to me and comfort me, putting her paws on me. It would relieve the stress, it would calm me down, clear my mind, like I said I don’t complain it’s my job and I would do anything for this nation but sometimes we come back kinda messed up,” said Perez.

Now with his support dog gone, he is hoping anyone who knows what happened or recognizes the person in the video will call the police.

“No animal deserves this, she was a very lovable dog, she didn’t deserve this,” said Perez.

Comments / 9

Related
CBS Miami

Police: Man Tried To Rape Woman Inside Miami Walmart

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is facing serious charges after police said he tried to rape a woman inside a Walmart store in Miami. Police said it happened Sunday at around 9:30 p.m. inside the Walmart on the 3200 block of NW 79th Street. The said Jarmal Bredan Harvey, 28, of Miami Gardens, approached a woman from behind, pulled her dress up and began grabbing her. That is when police said the victim turned and he pushed her to the ground. The victim began screaming for help when Harvey ripped off her underwear while grabbing her, according to the arrest report. A video that was posted on social media shows as other shoppers come to her rescue. The video shows one man on top of Harvey as other shoppers jump in to help. The good Samaritans held Harvey until police arrived. Harvey was taken into custody by Miami-Dade police officers. He is now facing sexual battery charges. Harvey was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Investigators believe that there may be additional victims and are urging anyone who was victimized by Harvey to contact the Sex Crimes Investigation Unit at (305) 715-3300.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Philadelphia

Caught on Cam: Gunman Fires Shots Into Parked Car, Kills Driver

Philadelphia police announced a $20,000 reward as they released surveillance video over the weekend that they say shows two men wanted in the killing of a driver shot while sitting in his parked car outside of a city recreation center earlier this month. Police officers rushed to a parking lot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Disney Employees Among Those Arrested in Florida Human Trafficking Bust

No. 1 - One man was killed and another was critically injured after they were shot while riding in a car on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade Wednesday. The shooting happened near a ramp to Okeechobee Road from the northbound lanes of the expressway. Florida Highway Patrol officials said a red Nissan sedan was on the expressway when someone shot at it, hitting the driver and passenger. After the shooting the car collided into a concrete barrier wall, officials said. Footage showed the sedan at the scene with what appeared to be multiple bullet holes. Hialeah Fire Rescue officials said one man who was in his 20s and was a passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man who was driving was shot in the abdomen and airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
County
Broward County, FL
City
Davie, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Davie, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

‘Shot Her Like An Animal’: Family Devastated After Fatal Shooting At North Miami Beach Jewish Community Center

NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A man was arrested after he reportedly shot and killed his wife at a North Miami Beach Jewish community center. “He stabbed her yesterday. She left, she didn’t report nothing, and then she came here. He followed her and chased her down and shot her like an animal, like he was hunting,” said Aaron Batten, the victim’s first cousin. The family said Shandelle Harris, 30, was at the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center with her 12-year-old daughter and mother for the young girl’s swimming lessons. Witnesses at the pool Sunday say they heard five gunshots and saw a...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

‘I Was Blindsided,’ Hialeah Single Mother Of Five Says Lost Life Savings, Paid $14,700 In Rental Scam

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Hialeah mother is speaking out after she says she paid $14,700 in a scam involving a home she was trying to rent. Sonia Urrutia, a single mother of five children, said she found the rental home online in May through Craigslist and thought it was legitimate, but it was not and now she said she has lost all of her savings. Urrutia, who is a licensed facial specialist and a tattoo artist, told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “It was very important for me to find a home for me and my kids.” “I had to get out of a rental...
HIALEAH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Breed#Service Dog#Caught On Camera#That Dog
CBS Miami

Police: Man Detained During Pre-Dawn Federal Raid Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting After Grabbing Gun

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Law enforcement from multiple agencies is investigating a deadly police-involved shooting at a southwest Miami-Dade home where federal authorities launched an early morning raid and detained two people, one of whom was shot and killed hours later after managing to get hold a gun, according to investigators. The chain of events started early Thursday morning when Homeland Security and the US Marshals Office were executing a search warrant with Miami-Dade Police there to support the operation, stated Miami-Dade Police Spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta. Federal agents with guns drawn during an early morning raid in Southwest Miami-Dade. (CBS4) Federal agents were seen...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Brother Suspects In Sacramento Mass Shooting With Lengthy Criminal History; 3rd Suspect Arrested

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — A 27-year-old Sacramento man, currently being treated for severe wounds suffered in Sunday’s mass shooting, has been detained as a suspect and remains under police guard in his hospital room, authorities announced Tuesday. Investigators said Smiley Martin is the brother of Dandrae Martin, who was arrested as a suspect on Monday. “Smiley Martin was located at the scene with serious injuries from gunfire and was transported to an area hospital for treatment,” police said in a news release. “Smiley Martin was quickly identified as a person of interest and has remained under the supervision of an officer at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘People are passing out’: 911 call describes moment Florida Spring Breakers overdosed

It was supposed to be a carefree Spring Break trip to South Florida for a group of college students, including cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The days of partying led to a mass overdosing where six people at a house party were hospitalized after being exposed to the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl, hidden in cocaine four of the Spring Breakers ingested. Another two ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
CBS Miami

Dog Owners Warned Of Highly Contagious Virus Spreading Across South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Animal Services is urging dog owners to keep a watch on their pets out in public as a new highly contagious disease spreads across South Florida. It’s called Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC). “Canine infectious respiratory disease complex is like a canine flu or canine cold. It’s multiple viruses that affect the respiratory tract and causes respiratory symptoms. Sneezing, coughing, and hacking,” said Dr. Maria Serrano, a veterinarian at Animal Services. Animal Services said there have been many cases of CIRDC reported throughout South Florida. They urge dog owners to help protect their pets by keeping them current...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Man dies after crashing his car into 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A 59-year-old Florida man has died after hitting an 11-foot alligator on the road with his car.John Hopkins was driving eastbound on County Road 672 in Lithia, a Tampa suburb, at about 12.30am on Thursday when his vehicle hit the alligator in the middle of the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before falling into a ditch on the north side of the road.Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The alligator died as well.Marco Villarreal, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the...
ACCIDENTS
Andrei Tapalaga

Dead Mum Gives Birth 10 Days After Her Death

The baby spent a couple of days in the mortuary without anyone being awareCarokynabooth/Pixabay. A woman named Nomveliso Nomasonto Mdoyi from South Africa had complained of breathlessness for a couple of days after which she suddenly passed away. She was the mother of five other children at her home in the village of Mthayisi in South Africa’s southern Cape province. As presented by family members, she neither nor anyone else was aware that she was pregnant before her death, so it came as a big surprise to find a baby after 10 days she had died.
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
55K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy