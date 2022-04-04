‘No Animal Deserves This’: Gunman Caught On Camera Killing Caged Service Dog At Davie Vet Clinic

DAVIE (CBS4) – A dog was brutally killed after a gunman opened fire in a kennel where that animal was boarded for the day.

“My unofficial service dog was shot seven times then recorded and taped by the individual who did it,” said Broward County resident and Miami-Dade firefighter Daniel Perez.

But the shooter wasn’t the only one recording, surveillance video also captured the disturbing incident. In the video, the gunman can be seen first taking pictures of the mixed breed dog Matilda. He then pulled out his gun, pointed it at the dog, and fired.

“He shot her three times first, then he saw that there was a camera so he turned around and tried to cover himself then turned around and shot four more times and then just left,” said Perez.

This incident took place early Friday morning at a veterinarian clinic off Stirling Road and 54th Street in Davie. The video also shows the gunman running from the scene.

Perez said when the shooter pulled the trigger he lost more than his best friend because Matilda was his service dog.

“I’ve been in the military for 27 years now. I’ve been in combat multiple times, nine campaigns, like I said it’s part of my job. I do it, period, I don’t have no problems with that but because of some of it, I had to talk to somebody,” said Perez, who added most days that somebody was Matilda, who he originally got from a Miami-Dade shelter about eight years ago after his last tour to Afghanistan

“Picking up this dog, for whatever reason, whatever miracle of God, that dog when I was down and depressed she would come to me. I don’t know how they know, she would come to me and comfort me, putting her paws on me. It would relieve the stress, it would calm me down, clear my mind, like I said I don’t complain it’s my job and I would do anything for this nation but sometimes we come back kinda messed up,” said Perez.

Now with his support dog gone, he is hoping anyone who knows what happened or recognizes the person in the video will call the police.

“No animal deserves this, she was a very lovable dog, she didn’t deserve this,” said Perez.