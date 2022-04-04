ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: JCPD Identifies Driver of Fatal Motorcycle Crash

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnson City Police have updated a story we first told you about last week involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck that...

saidwhatisaid
2d ago

Richard does NOT drive a HONDA he rode a HARLEY so I feel that this report is backwards. I feel that maybe HE WAS SIDE SWIPED because he never drove a Honda. I feel the investigation needs to be down a little better. just saying I knew him personally and I have NEVER and I mean NEVER known him to ride a HONDA!

Fairview, TN
