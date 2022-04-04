UPDATE: JCPD Identifies Driver of Fatal Motorcycle Crash

The search for missing Nevada 18-year-old woman Naomi Irion continues as a suspect in her kidnapping prepares to appear in court Wednesday for a bail hearing. Troy Driver, 41, is charged with first-degree kidnapping and is currently being held on $750,000 bond, according to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office. Irion remains missing, and the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.

FERNLEY, NV ・ 8 DAYS AGO