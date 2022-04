After 22 years, referee Mike Dean is hanging up his whistle, calling time on a career that has seen him become one of the most talked about referee of all time. And an interview with the BBC has revealed that Dean’s all-time favourite match to officiate was Manchester City’s title winning match at home to Queens Park Rangers in 2012. Dean sent off QPR’s Joey Barton in the second half with the score at 1-1 before the blues went 2-1 down.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO