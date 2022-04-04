ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Polymer80's Name Has Become Synonymous With ‘Ghost Guns.' Now It's in the Crosshairs

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a Saturday evening in the fall of 2020, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Claudia Apolinar and her partner parked their police cruiser in downtown Compton with plans to keep watch over a Metro train stop. Suddenly, Apolinar heard gunshots from the passenger side of the car. Then came a warm,...

www.nbcdfw.com


