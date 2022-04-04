ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US seizes its first Russian oligarch mega-yacht worth $90m in Putin crackdown

By Johanna Chisholm
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zq9vV_0eyiWUw300

A massive $90m yacht owned by a Russian oligarch with close ties to President Vladimir Putin was seized Monday in Spain as part of the government ’s sanctions initiative to “seize and freeze” large assets linked to Russian elites, according to reports.

The mega yacht is among the assets linked to Viktor Vekselberg, a billionaire who heads up a Moscow-based conglomerate that controls metals, mining and tech assets, according to documents from the US Treasury Department.

At the Marina Real in the port of Palma de Mallorca, a large group of Spanish Civil Guards and US federal agents boarded the boat, according to Associated Press reporters who were at the scene and saw the authorities early Monday morning.

Mr Vekselberg's US assets remain frozen and American companies have been forbidden from doing business with him and his entities.

The seizure was confirmed by two people familiar with the matter. The people could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity. A Spanish Civil Guard spokesman confirmed that officers from the Spanish police body and from the FBI were at the marina searching the vessel Monday morning and said further details would be released later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LK4el_0eyiWUw300

The move is the first time the US government has seized an oligarch’s yacht since Attorney General Merrick Garland and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen assembled a task force known as REPO — short for Russian Elites, Proxies and Oligarchs — as an effort to enforce sanctions after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

Earlier this month , the US Treasury also identified a $90m private jet owned by the Russian businessman and marked is as a “blocked property”.

The yacht, called Tango, has an estimated combined value with the private aircraft of $180m, according to SwissInfo .

The US Treasury Department issued a statement earlier this month accusing the Russian businessman of acting on behalf of the Russian president and of supporting the country’s technology sector through his holding company, Renova, it read .

“Vekselberg has maintained close ties with leading GoR officials, including Putin and former Russian President, Dmitry Medvedev (Medvedev). Medvedev personally appointed Vekselberg to serve as director and president of the Skolkovo Foundation (SF), a GoR initiative aimed at creating a Russian version of Silicon Valley in order to elevate Russia’s international status as a leading innovation center for technological developments,” it reads.

“Furthermore, Vekselberg has taken part in Russian diplomatic and soft power activities on behalf of the Kremlin.”

Mr Vekselberg has long had ties to the US including a green card he once held and homes in New York and Connecticut. The Ukrainian-born businessman originally built his fortune by investing in the aluminum and oil industries in the post-Soviet era, and his Renova Group - founded more than three decades ago - holds the largest stake in United Co. Rusal, Russia’s biggest aluminum producer.

In 2018, the 64-year-old was among oligarchs sanctioned by the US for reasons including Russia’s invasion of Crimea in 2014, with assets totalling between $1.5 billion and $2 billion being frozen, according to Reuters.

With files from the Associated Press

Comments / 74

Michelle Domarsky
1d ago

I'll care about this when they secure our borders. People worry about this, when they plan on letting over 100,000 plus illegals surge our southern border in May.

Reply(11)
15
Russell Coyamin Sr.
1d ago

Sell the yacht and give the money$ to the Ukrainian Government to purchase weapons they need to preserve their future…ASAP!!!🤙🤙🤙

Reply
8
Rashid the Great
1d ago

Let go Biden. The sanctions against the Russian dictator are helping the people of Ukraine. President Zelenskky are killing many more Russian soldiers because the United States has been the strong support needed.

Reply(2)
10
Check out more stories from
The Independent
The Independent

586K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Independent

What happens to Russian mega yachts once they are seized?

For years, they have been symbols of the extraordinary wealth accrued by oligarchs. Now, superyachts are front and centre of the West’s race to sanction those closest to Russian president Vladimir Putin following his invasion of Ukraine.Four have so far been seized by European governments.They include billionaire Alexei Mordashov’s £45 million boat Lady M, which was impounded in Imperia, Italy, and government official Igor Sechin’s 280-foot Amore Vero, which was seized by authorities near Marseille, France. On Saturday afternoon, Italian authorities announced they had also taken hold of a £444 million boat – one of the world’s largest yachts –...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Medvedev
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Merrick Garland
Daily Mail

'Putin's former son-in-law has stolen our baby': Socialite wife of Russian oligarch makes astonishing claim that billionaire is hiding their daughter in Moscow

A London-based socialite has made the astonishing claim that her husband, the former son-in-law of Vladimir Putin, has stolen their newborn daughter and is hiding her in Moscow. Zhanna Volkova, a Russian celebrity married to the country's 'youngest billionaire' Kirill Shamalov, says she has been prevented from meeting the baby,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Russia#Ukraine#Russian#Spanish Civil Guards#Associated Press#American#Ap#Civil Guard#Fbi
Fox News

Inside Putin's yacht: Photos

Photos showing the inside of Vladimir Putin's yacht currently moored in Italy reveal a lifestyle of luxury and grandeur behind the autocratic Russian president, as his country faces severe international economic sanctions due to the ongoing war with Ukraine. The yacht includes excessive features ranging from a gold toilet paper...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Zelensky's former press secretary tweets and then deletes message saying it would be a 'tragedy' if Kamala Harris becomes President after laughing during press conference

Volodymyr Zelensky's former press secretary tweeted then deleted a post on Thursday saying it would be a 'tragedy' if Vice President Kamala Harris were to one day be president after she awkwardly laughed through questions at a press conference in Poland when asked about the Ukrainian refugee crisis. 'It would...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

586K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy