ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tesla Deliveries Eke Out a Gain as Musk Makes His Own Buy

By Dan Caplinger
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Stock market investors are feeling a lot better now than they did a month ago, but it's too early to conclude that everything's back on an even keel. Wall Street is still concerned about the same risks in the market, including inflation, rising interest rates, supply chain disruptions, and the geopolitical situation. As of 7:30 a.m. ET, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) were down 4 points to 34,714. However, S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had gained 6 points to 4,545, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had risen 49 points to 14,913.

Elon Musk has always been adroit at commanding an entire news cycle, and a couple of pieces of new information from the Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO had investors talking on Monday morning. Tesla announced its quarterly production and delivery figures, which revealed a lot about some of the challenges that the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer faces. At the same time, Musk decided to make an investment of his own, buying a significant stake in social media company Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) . Read on to learn more about what Musk was involved in over the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38zOmU_0eyiWLEk00

Tesla factory assembly line. Image source: The Motley Fool.

Tesla makes some more cars

Shares of Tesla were up less than 1% on Monday morning in premarket trading. The electric vehicle pioneer managed to hold its own with its latest quarterly unit production and delivery figures, but the pause in growth reflected some of the difficulties that most manufacturing companies have had to deal with recently.

Tesla's first-quarter numbers were little changed from what the automaker announced three months earlier. In total, Tesla produced 305,407 vehicles between January and March 2022, down slightly from the 305,840 made in the fourth quarter of 2021. On the delivery front, Tesla sent 310,048 vehicles to customers during the first quarter. That was up from 308,600 from October to December 2021.

Most of the delivery gains stemmed from Tesla catching up with back orders of Model S and X vehicles. The fourth quarter of 2021 had seen production of more than 13,100 of those higher-end models against just 11,750 deliveries. This quarter, the numbers reversed, with 14,724 deliveries despite just 14,218 new vehicles produced. That meant deliveries of mass-market Model 3 and Y vehicles actually fell by more than 1,500 for the period.

Tesla cited ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns for its lack of growth. Given the big declines in auto sales among big-name automakers in March, Tesla's figures seemed to hold up well by comparison.

Musk is all a-Twitter

Meanwhile, shares of Twitter soared 24% in premarket trading. The move came after Musk filed a required 13G filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that announced his taking a substantial stake in the social media company.

The filing revealed that Musk now owns nearly 73.5 million shares of Twitter stock. That block of shares represented 9.2% of Twitter and was worth about $2.9 billion based on Friday's closing price, and Musk can already boast hundreds of millions of dollars in paper gains based on the premarket move higher.

Musk's relationship with Twitter has been two-sided. On one hand, the Tesla CEO has enough of a fan base that every one of his tweets commands attention and often moves markets, especially in areas like cryptocurrency. Yet Musk has also been vocal in his criticism of Twitter policies as well as SEC attempts to regulate his tweeting activity.

It's notable that Musk chose to disclose his stake on Schedule 13G, which typically indicates a more passive stance from an investor who doesn't intend to take an activist role to prompt significant changes in the company. Nevertheless, the gains in the stock price suggest that shareholders see Musk's purchase as an opening move in what could be a longer game for the Tesla leader as he relates to Twitter.

Find out why Tesla is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Tesla is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Dan Caplinger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Tesla and Twitter. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk's Tesla Has Very Bad News

This is undoubtedly news that will relieve Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rivals because it thwarts the electric vehicle manufacturer's plans to increase its market share. Its chief executive officer Elon Musk seemed to have aligned the pawns well to keep Tesla's rivals in the very lucrative market of electric vehicles at bay.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Shares#Stock#Tesla Model S#Djindices#Snpindex#Nasdaq Composite#Nasdaqindex#Ixic#Tsla#Ev#Twtr
Daily Cardinal

Electric cars are a lie

A study published in September of 2021 states people below the age of 40 will see natural disasters of unprecedented intensity and frequency. If you aren’t scared, you should be. Look around at life in the US and understand this is not normal, not sustainable, and needs to change if we want to minimize destruction and suffering in the present — let alone the future.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Benzinga

Does World's Richest Man Elon Musk Live Frugally?

“Bro does not live like a billionaire. Bro lives at times below the poverty line,” Grimes said of Musk. One item that Grimes discussed was Musk’s decision to sell several homes and move to Texas and live in a less-than-$50,000 house. Despite being the richest person in the...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
CELEBRITIES
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
174K+
Followers
86K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy