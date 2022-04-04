ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Where Will QuantumScape Be in 3 Years?

By Rekha Khandelwal
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) stock rose recently on the rumors of a potential partnership with Porsche. Even before the news, the stock has been on an upward trend since the middle of March. Let's check out what the solid-state battery company has been up to lately and what its progress means for its stock.

High customer interest

QuantumScape, so far, has collaborations with four key customers -- three automotive and one stationary energy-storage product manufacturer. Apart from Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY) , QuantumScape is collaborating with two other auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). One of these is a top 10 global auto manufacturer by revenue, and the other is a luxury auto company. QuantumScape hasn't disclosed the names of these two auto companies. The luxury auto company could possibly be Porsche . After testing and validating QuantumScape's cells, these companies intend to use them in their vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FyZDB_0eyiWKM100

Image source: Getty Images.

QuantumScape has also collaborated with Fluence Energy (NASDAQ: FLNC) to supply batteries for use in the latter's storage products.

Quantum change

The solid-state batteries that QuantumScape is researching could change the EV landscape considerably. The company believes that its solid-state batteries will be far more energy-dense than the lithium-ion batteries in use right now. The batteries may increase an electric vehicle's range notably for the same battery size.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bfnzH_0eyiWKM100

Image source: QuantumScape.

As the chart above shows, QuantumScape expects its solid-state cells to be far more energy-dense than the conventional lithium-ion cells with silicon or carbon anode. QuantumScape's cells use a solid-state separator in place of the porous separators used in conventional lithium-ion batteries. The company has worked for more than 10 years to develop this separator material. Moreover, QuantumScape's cells do not have an anode at the time of manufacturing; a lithium-metal anode is formed when the cells are charged. This helps increase the volumetric density of the cell.

Progress on track

QuantumScape completed its 2021 milestones as planned. It successfully tested 10-layer cells in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mMbvb_0eyiWKM100

Image source: QuantumScape.

The company now needs to develop multilayered cells with commercial dimensions while adding several more layers. The final cells used in vehicles may need several dozen layers in each battery pack. Additionally, the company needs to minimize volume manufacturing costs.

QuantumScape expects to produce cells for use in test cars in 2023 and start commercial production in 2024. If things go as per QuantumScape's plans, the company will have a huge market for its cells . In all, QuantumScape could already be delivering its batteries to auto OEMs successfully three years from now.

10 stocks we like better than QuantumScape Corporation
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and QuantumScape Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Rekha Khandelwal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Rivian on track to meet production target of 25,000 vehicles

April 5 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) said on Tuesday it is on track to achieve its production target of 25,000 vehicles this year, sending its shares up 2.4% in extended trading. The company said it had made 2,553 vehicles and delivered 1,227 cars in the...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Where Will Meta Platforms Be in 3 Years?

Meta Platforms is the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and Oculus. The stock is down 40% year to date on weak first-quarter guidance. The company is investing over $10 billion a year into its virtual reality and metaverse division. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
MARKETS
TheStreet

GM Has an Electric Car That Will Tap Into an Unexplored Market

The race for electric vehicles is intensifying every day, with multiple announcements coming from legacy automakers as well as young entrants and technology groups. The recent spike in gasoline prices has revived interest in battery-powered vehicles. That in turn has prompted carmakers, who face rising prices for raw materials such as nickel, to boost EV prices.
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantumscape Corporation#Vehicles#Quantumscape#Qs#Vwagy#Fluence Energy#Flnc#Ev
The Next Web

How long does an electric car battery last?

If you’re a (prospective) EV driver, I’m sure this question has crossed your mind: how long will my car’s battery last before it becomes unusable?. Indeed, that’s a valid question. Battery degradation is bound to happen at some point. As a lithium-ion battery is charged and discharged, it degrades over time.
CARS
FOXBusiness

Toyota is still outselling General Motors in 2022

After becoming the bestselling automaker in the U.S. last year, Toyota has remained in the top spot through the first quarter of 2022. Toyota sold 514,592 vehicles through March to edge out GM's total of 512,946. Both were down significantly compared to the same period last year as supply chain issues continue to hamper production, dropping by 14.7% and 20.1%, respectively.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
UPI News

GM and Honda expand alliance to produce millions of EVs

April 5 (UPI) -- General Motors and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. on Tuesday said they will start producing millions of affordable electric vehicles worldwide starting in 2027. In a joint statement, the companies said the new vehicles will be powered by Ultium battery technology and that they will continue their work on EV battery technology collaboration.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Where Will Spotify Stock Be in 5 Years?

Over the next five years, the company can double its user and subscriber numbers. It should see a boost from margin expansion and advertising revenue. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
MotorBiscuit

The First Toyota Electric SUV Was a Total Failure: Lessons Learned

Failures often teach some of life’s greatest lessons. When it comes to the production of electric vehicles, even Toyota has experienced failure. Toyota may be a pioneer in hybrid tech, but electric vehicle technology is still groundbreaking for many automakers. Few brands will get it right the first time. The first Toyota electric SUV failed quickly and epicly.
CARS
TheStreet

GM and Honda Want to Sell Low-Cost Electric Cars

At one point during Tuesday's conference call, a reporter asked for a definition of the word "affordable." The question was posed to Ken Morris, executive vice president of electric, autonomous and fuel cell programs at General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report, and Rick Schostek, executive vice president of corporate operations at American Honda (HMC) - Get Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Report.
ECONOMY
motor1.com

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Pure coming with smaller battery, lower price

After waiting for more than two decades to see the electric van, Volkswagen finally unveiled this week in Paris the production-ready ID. Buzz. It showed the standard-wheelbase passenger model along with the Cargo workhorse. A stretched version has already been promised for a launch next year, with a California camper due to arrive about a year later.
CARS
Ars Technica

Affordable electric cars coming in 2027 from new GM/Honda project

On Tuesday, General Motors and Honda announced that the two companies are working together on a new range of affordable electric vehicles. The two manufacturers will develop a new architecture that uses GM's new Ultium battery platform for North America, South America, and China. Production of the first vehicles by both companies should begin in 2027.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
174K+
Followers
86K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy