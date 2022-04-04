ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to find the best burrito in Utah, according to Yelp

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire, Sareen Habeshian
 2 days ago

( KTLA ) – Where can you find the best burritos in America? The answer is highly personal, but Yelp has given us a place to start.

The popular review website identified businesses in every state that serve burritos, then ranked those spots based on the number and quality of reviews between January 2019 and February 2022.

Joliza’s Tacos in Long Beach earned the top spot in California, a state with an especially crowded and competitive burrito market.

“We think our customers like our burritos, because every component within it … is [so] meticulously prepared individually that when combined, makes it a wonderfully delicious burrito,” Joliza’s Tacos told Nexstar’s KTLA in an email.

In Utah, the honor of best burrito spot in the state goes to Tacos La Pasadita in Green River. Boasting an impressive five stars and over 500 reviews, the unique shop is actually a food truck and can be easy to miss if you don’t look carefully.

La Victoria in Dallas ranked as No. 1 in Texas. The restaurant is famous for its “Zack Attack” breakfast burrito that’s so big, one reviewer said it was the length of her forearm.

The burrito size at Javi’s Tacos in Omaha, Nebraska, was also impressive, wrote Chad B. in his Yelp Review. “I don’t know how anyone can finish the meal,” he wrote. “The creamy habanero salsa is very spicy, but tastes so good. I recommend adding a little to your burrito if you want a kick.”

If those descriptions have you craving a burrito, here’s where Yelp says you can find the best one in your state:

  • Alaska (Anchorage): Oscar’s Taco Grande
  • Alabama (Hoover): Taqueria Juarez
  • Arkansas (Little Rock): The Fold: Botanas & Bar
  • Arizona (Phoenix): Testal
  • California (Long Beach): Joliza’s Tacos
  • Colorado (Denver): Santos Cafe & Mexican Grill
  • Connecticut (Stratford): Ay Güey Comida Mexicana
  • Delaware (Wilmington): El Diablo Burritos
  • Florida (Panama City Beach): Diego’s Burrito Factory
  • Georgia (Flowery Branch): Big Burritos Mexican Grill
  • Hawaii (Haleiwa): Surf N Salsa
  • Iowa (Sioux City): La Juanita Restaurant
  • Idaho (Coeur d’Alene): El Paisa Mexican Food
  • Illinois (Chicago): Mixteco Mexican Grill
  • Indiana (Fishers): Burritos & Beer
  • Kansas (Overland Park): La Fuente Mexican Street Food
  • Kentucky (Louisville): New Wave Burritos
  • Louisiana (New Orleans): Juan’s Flying Burrito
  • Massachusetts (Franklin): Santa Fe Burrito Grill
  • Maryland (Bethesda): Fish Taco
  • Maine (Yarmouth): Bruce’s Burritos
  • Michigan (Troy): Oaxaca Mexican Food
  • Minnesota (Minneapolis): Brito’s Burrito
  • Missouri (Kansas City): Burrito Bros
  • Mississippi (Horn Lake): West Coast Burrito
  • Montana (West Glacier): La Casita
  • North Carolina (Charlotte): Mal Pan
  • North Dakota (Minot): El Azteca
  • Nebraska (Omaha): Javi’s Tacos
  • New Hampshire (Nashua): California Burritos
  • New Jersey (Hackensack): Bro-Ritos
  • New Mexico (Albuquerque): El Paisa
  • Nevada (Las Vegas): Raging Tacos
  • New York (New York): Summer Salt
  • Ohio (Cincinnati) : Jorge’s Taco Food Truck
  • Oklahoma (Tulsa): Calaca Fresh Mex
  • Oregon (Portland): Saint Burrito
  • Pennsylvania (Philadelphia): El Purepecha
  • Rhode Island (Newport): Tijuana Burrito Grill
  • South Carolina (Hilton Head Island): Java Burrito Company
  • South Dakota (Sioux Falls): Tortilleria Hernandez
  • Tennessee (Knoxville): Victor’s Taco Shop
  • Texas (Dallas): La Victoria
  • Utah (Green River): Tacos La Pasadita
  • Virginia (Richmond): Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant
  • Vermont (Burlington): New World Tortilla
  • Washington (Seattle): Gordito’s
  • Washington, D.C.: The Well Dressed Burrito
  • Wisconsin (Madison): El Rancho Mexican Grill
  • West Virginia (Lansing): The Burrito Bar at Breeze Hill
  • Wyoming (Casper): Pancho’s

See photos of the burritos and links to restaurant reviews from Yelp .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

