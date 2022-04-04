ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Steven Gerrard Joked About Chelsea Slip After Aston Villa's 2-1 Defeat To Wolves

By Josh Lawless
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Steven Gerrard made a joke about his infamous slip against Chelsea when discussing two of his Aston Villa players falling over for Wolves' opener on Saturday. Villa lost the Midlands derby 2-1 at Molineux, with the damage done in the first half where Jonny scored the opener and Ashley Young put...

