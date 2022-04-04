6-year-old passes milestone in recovery after falling 15 feet
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been nearly a year since 6-year-old Abigail Geisler fell 15 feet from her second story half wall, completely shattering a part of her skull. Since then, that piece has been missing, leaving her vulnerable and forcing her to wear a helmet.
Thanks to a surgery she had two weeks ago, she is making major improvements. Abigail had a cranioplasty done and her parents say they are already noticing improvements to her conversational skills.
