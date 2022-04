POCATELLO — A local man is asking a judge to impose a more lenient sentence and appealing one of his cases to the Idaho Supreme Court after he was recently ordered to serve at least the next 10 years in prison for battering his mother last year and trying to intimidate her from cooperating with authorities, court records show. Mitchell Paul Walker Ruchti, 41, of Pocatello, has filed a motion requesting that 6th District Judge Rick Carnaroli reduce the prison sentence levied against him during...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO