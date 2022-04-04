ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Police investigate after body found in Miami Gardens

By Samantha Sosa
WSVN-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in Miami Gardens. Miami Gardens Police responded to the scene near the 1800 block of...

wsvn.com

NBC Miami

Miami Gardens Barbershop Owner Shot, Killed During Argument

A Miami Gardens barbershop owner who was known as a pillar in the community was shot and killed by a client outside of his business over the weekend. Family members said Oneil Anderson knew the suspect — 47-year-old Radcliffe Buttler — and used to cut his hair. Officers...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Police: Man Tried To Rape Woman Inside Miami Walmart

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is facing serious charges after police said he tried to rape a woman inside a Walmart store in Miami. Police said it happened Sunday at around 9:30 p.m. inside the Walmart on the 3200 block of NW 79th Street. The said Jarmal Bredan Harvey, 28, of Miami Gardens, approached a woman from behind, pulled her dress up and began grabbing her. That is when police said the victim turned and he pushed her to the ground. The victim began screaming for help when Harvey ripped off her underwear while grabbing her, according to the arrest report. A video that was posted on social media shows as other shoppers come to her rescue. The video shows one man on top of Harvey as other shoppers jump in to help. The good Samaritans held Harvey until police arrived. Harvey was taken into custody by Miami-Dade police officers. He is now facing sexual battery charges. Harvey was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Investigators believe that there may be additional victims and are urging anyone who was victimized by Harvey to contact the Sex Crimes Investigation Unit at (305) 715-3300.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shine My Crown

Atlanta Woman Fatally Shot in Dispute Over Bowling Ball; Victim Was Mother of Rapper Young Thug's Son

An Atlanta woman was fatally shot at a local bowling alley on Friday. Police say the deadly dispute was over a bowling ball. The incident took place at Metro Fun Center along Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta. LaKevia Jackson, 31, attended a friend's celebration at the bowling alley. Later in the evening, she got into a fight with a male suspect. He pulled out a gun and shot her as she was leaving the bowling alley---after waiting 20 minutes for her to exit the venue.
ATLANTA, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Woman charged with murder after body ‘of missing man’ found buried in Northampton back garden

A 48-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a body was discovered buried in the back garden of a Northampton house. Fiona Beal was charged on Sunday, police said, a few days after a homicide investigation was launched. She had been arrested at a hotel in Cumbria early on Wednesday morning. Officials were initially called to an address on Moore Street, Kingsley on the Wednesday. Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, from the East Midland’s major crime team, said: “Regrettably, I can confirm that a body has been found in the rear garden of the address. “We believe it to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Police: Man Detained During Pre-Dawn Federal Raid Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting After Grabbing Gun

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Law enforcement from multiple agencies is investigating a deadly police-involved shooting at a southwest Miami-Dade home where federal authorities launched an early morning raid and detained two people, one of whom was shot and killed hours later after managing to get hold a gun, according to investigators. The chain of events started early Thursday morning when Homeland Security and the US Marshals Office were executing a search warrant with Miami-Dade Police there to support the operation, stated Miami-Dade Police Spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta. Federal agents with guns drawn during an early morning raid in Southwest Miami-Dade. (CBS4) Federal agents were seen...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

‘Shot Her Like An Animal’: Family Devastated After Fatal Shooting At North Miami Beach Jewish Community Center

NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A man was arrested after he reportedly shot and killed his wife at a North Miami Beach Jewish community center. “He stabbed her yesterday. She left, she didn’t report nothing, and then she came here. He followed her and chased her down and shot her like an animal, like he was hunting,” said Aaron Batten, the victim’s first cousin. The family said Shandelle Harris, 30, was at the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center with her 12-year-old daughter and mother for the young girl’s swimming lessons. Witnesses at the pool Sunday say they heard five gunshots and saw a...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL

