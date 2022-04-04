ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

‘We all started honking, a car-howl’ … trapped in the ferry queue at Dover | Zoe Williams

By Zoe Williams
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iEWQG_0eyiUZHG00
Cars and lorries queued at Dover. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA

Some time into our fourth hour in a stationary car, the kids and I passed a happy five minutes zooming in on the traffic jams on the BBC website to see if we could see ourselves. We didn’t, but we saw the two vans taking humanitarian aid to Ukraine, which by this time were sitting alongside us staring at the dock. We watched an interview with the drivers from a while earlier – lovely guys. I wanted to wave at them, but the kids explained in quite a detailed way why that would be the worst thing ever to happen. Welcome to Dover, on the first weekend of the Easter holidays.

We’d been hit by the travellers’ curse: may you encounter conditions so extreme that you find yourself on the news.

When P&O Ferries summarily dismissed 800 workers, with a remote, recorded message, two weeks ago, the story stood for a while on a knife-edge: would it be a blip of outrage, turning swiftly to resignation and half-arsed, pointless sympathy? Or would it build into something more symphonic, a steady, harmonious crescendo, legion voices saying no, actually, capitalism has to do a bit better than: “You can be sacked at any time and replaced by people paid at a rate it would be impossible to live on”?

Businesses have had a pass for two years, when no decision could ever be their fault because of Covid. Before that, they had a pass for three years when they couldn’t even make any decisions because of Brexit. For the five years prior, businesses could do no wrong because they were “wealth creators”. Everyone else – the public sector, the worker, the non-worker, the average Joe – had to bow down to their mightiness. All we knew was how to spend money, and only they knew how to create it. There was something a bit pagan and mystical about this period, looking back on it. And before that, of course, there was the financial crash, when nothing could ever be a business’s fault, because the real villains were in finance.

P&O Ferries felt like a turning point, the moment when the baseline assumption shifted, from “They’re just doing their best, and where would we be without them?”, to “Hang on a second.” It sounds like a subtle shift, but it’s more like the trickle at the start of a dam breaking. We have a poster of an elegant 30s couple on a P&O cruise, and a friend defaced it with a Sharpie – I would have gone with “EAT THE RICH”, but she took the old-fashioned route of a cock and balls. Fair enough – it did the job. P&O Cruises, Mr Z pointed out, is actually a completely different operation, and should sue the ferries for the damage to its reputation. That’s when I knew we were in new territory. Nobody’s defaced my posters since the 90s; also, how does Mr Z know things like that?

The queues at Dover were the result of a perfect perfect storm, which is what happens when a number of factors that all make each other worse collide, but one of those factors is literally a storm. P&O Ferries are still not running; frictionless trade has still not materialised, post-Brexit, and you often have to go and chat to an HGV driver to figure out whether he’s stationary in traffic, stationary because he’s parked or stationary because he’s lost the will to live; poor weather conditions had affected a DFDS sailing, so everybody was running two hours late anyway. There was something weirdly relaxing about the chaos, every vehicle utterly still, all drivers alike in our knowledge that, whether the ferry went with or without us, or ever went, or indeed ever arrived, it could never be our fault. It was the kind of calm that only lasts until you run out of jaffa cakes. Then we all started honking (well, not me – I was in a hire car and I didn’t know where the horn was), but not in anger: it was more like a car-howl.

We had found ourselves on the news, all right, but only for a day; the fallout from P&O Ferries will be making news for a really long time.

  • Zoe Williams is a Guardian columnist

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Manchester Airport: Passengers queue in car park amid security delays

Hundreds of passengers have been forced to queue in the car park outside Manchester Airport due to delays getting travellers through security. Many were left frustrated as they waited and some missed flights. The airport said unexpectedly high passenger numbers put "considerable strain" on staff while 60% of bags had...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe Williams
The Independent

Channel crossings continue as more migrants arrive in Kent

More migrants have arrived in Kent after crossing the English Channel.Women huddled in blankets were among the groups of people seen being brought ashore in Dover on Monday.After a quiet weekend, crossings resumed amid calm seas and despite poor visibility.Since the start of the year, more than 2,500 people have reached the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.That is more than three times the amount recorded this time last year.The total includes the latest Home Office figures for Friday, when 308 people arrived in the UK during several crossings. Read More Ukraine live updates: Russia peace talks hampered by ‘very large’ gapsWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict simply explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
U.K.
BBC

P&O Ferries: Dozens protest at Dover Docks over redundancies

A protest has been held in Dover over P&O's decision to make 800 ferry workers redundant. Dozens of people marched to the ferry terminal at the Eastern Docks. P&O's chief executive has apologised for the impact of the sackings, but said "fundamental change" was needed to keep the firm in business.
ADVOCACY
BBC

Dover council says town "an acceptable sacrifice" during travel chaos

Dover is being treated as "an acceptable sacrifice" by the body in charge of emergency planning in Kent, the local council's leader said. Traffic chaos left some travellers queuing for hours at the weekend. Trevor Bartlett said the gridlock was a "body blow for local businesses" trying to rebuild after...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Corrie McKeague: Missing RAF gunner died after being tipped into bin lorry, inquest finds

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, who vanished on a night out in 2016, died after getting into a bin which was then tipped into a waste lorry, an inquest has concluded.The airman, from Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he disappeared in the early hours of 24 September in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.He was last seen on CCTV at 3.25am entering a service area behind a Greggs shop. His body has never been found, despite extensive searches.On Tuesday, an inquest jury recorded a narrative conclusion that McKeague died at approximately 4.20am in Bury St Edmunds as a result of “compression asphyxia in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferries#Humanitarian Aid#Queues#Uk#Covid
Daily Mail

Restaurant boss, 49, who got so drunk on Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not get passport out of his bag is jailed for three months

An ex-restaurant boss who got so drunk on a Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not open his bag to get his passport has been jailed. Ali Ozdemir, 49, was slumped in his seat and threw up during the trip to Birmingham Airport from Turkey on October 19 last year, Birmingham Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

Don’t assume Russia and China are on the same page. The US can work with China

In the run-up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s highly publicized meeting with Xi Jinping before the Beijing Winter Olympics seems to have crystallized opinion in the west. In the US and its allies, political leaders, commentators and journalists now portray a monolithic authoritarian bloc bent on extinguishing the rules-based order that has safeguarded peace and democracy for decades.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

The Guardian

227K+
Followers
62K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy