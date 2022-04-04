ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Peter King: Kayvon Thibodeaux Interests Lions Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

By Rob Goldberg
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago

Though Kayvon Thibodeaux has been a divisive player in the 2022 NFL draft, he could still go off the board early. According to Peter King of NBC Sports, the Detroit Lions like the elite pass-rusher and could select him with the No. 2 pick of the draft. King had...

The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Entangled In Scandal: NFL World Reacts

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre continues to be entangled in political scandals in his home state of Mississippi. Favre, who played collegiately at Southern Miss, was linked on Monday to a scandal involving former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant. Mississippi Today reported on Monday that there could be connections between Favre,...
NFL
State
Oregon State
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Cowboys Meeting With Top Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking to upgrade their receiving corps on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Adam Schefter just announced that Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is visiting the Cowboys this Tuesday. Olave had an incredible career at Ohio State, hauling in 175 passes...
NFL
Person
Todd Mcshay
Person
Penei Sewell
VikingsTerritory

Mel Kiper’s Latest Draft ‘Big Board’ Causes Problems for Vikings

For quite some time this offseason, the working theory for the 2022 Minnesota Vikings was a cornerback requirement in the early rounds of the NFL Draft. When Patrick Peterson re-signed with the franchise last week, though, he afforded new Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah some maneuverability. No longer were the Vikings “forced into a corner” to draft a cornerback with the 12th overall pick because Peterson’s reunion enabled the CB depth chart to look respectable.
NFL
The Spun

Ohio State Football Starter Is Reportedly Transferring

Bryson Shaw has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second Ohio State defensive back to plan his departure on Monday. Shaw started 12 games for the Buckeyes last season, recording 59 tackles, one interception, and a fumble recovery. Yet the redshirt junior was likely to lose playing time in a replenished secondary welcoming back Josh Proctor from a leg injury along with other incoming recruits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Mel Kiper updates Big Board Top 25 after NFL Combine, Pro Days

Mel Kiper updated his Big Board Top 25 after the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine and a bevy of Pro Days changed things around. It’s been awhile since Kiper last provided an update, so there are some big changes within his rankings. “This is my first update since before the...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#Nbc Sports#The Detroit Lions#Bleacher Report#Scouting Department#Espn
VikingsTerritory

Peter King Confirms Vikings Interest in Coveted Draft Prospect

Over the last couple of months, the Minnesota Vikings are most commonly linked to Ahmad Gardner and Derek Stingley Jr. for NFL draft forecasts. Well, the Vikings needed corners during the time, only holstering Cameron Dantzler on the roster as a startable cornerback. The anxiety over CBs dipped, though, amid the last two weeks as the Vikings signed Chandon Sullivan from the Green Bay Packers for the slot job and re-signed veteran Patrick Peterson.
NFL
The Spun

Tyrann Mathieu Sends Clear Message After Saints Visit

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu took a trip to New Orleans to visit the Saints. After seeing Marcus Williams leave and Malcolm Jenkins retire, New Orleans is in dire need of safety depth. A homecoming for the Louisiana native makes plenty of sense, especially given the Saints’ lack of depth at safety.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Over the past few days, a rumor suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs could trade up in the 2022 NFL draft for a wide receiver has emerged. “I got a call last night from somebody who floated this rumor out that they heard about the Chiefs,” said 610’s Fescoe In The Morning. “And it was that the Chiefs trading both 1’s and their second-round picks — whether it’s 40 or 50, depending on how high they want to move up — to get to around Top 5 in the Draft. Now to get to Top 5 in the Draft, they would have to trade their two 1’s and that first second-round pick. If they want to get to 7-8 in the Draft, they can trade their two 1’s and their second second-round pick and move up to there. And the target, from what I heard yesterday, appears to be Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver out of Ohio State.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Popculture

NFL Hall of Famer Officially Announces Return to Football

An NFL Hall of Famer who last played in the league in 2010 is making a comeback. This week, Terrell Owens announced to ESPN he is coming out of retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football league and is expected to play for the Zappers led by former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The 2022 FCF season will start on April 16.
NFL

