FRAMIGHAM – The Natick Redhawks defeated the Framingham Flyers boys volleyball team in the Flyers home and season opener. “Though the young squad came out a little timid they pushed through all 3 sets showing huge potential and strong athleticism,” said head coach Emily Viti. “We knew tonight would be a faster paced match and we committed to using the first set as an opportunity to learn, the second set an opportunity to practice those lesson and then set three was where we hoped to show our most aggressive play.”

15 HOURS AGO