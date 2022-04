KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A missing person case has been closed after human remains were found Saturday in Jefferson County. On March 5, Jefferson County sheriff deputies were called to a residence on Shropshire Hollow Road because human remains had been found. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a dog had found the remains and brought them onto the property. The remains were identified four days later by forensic investigators as Joe Hall.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN ・ 28 DAYS AGO