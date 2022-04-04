ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville woman dies after jumping from moving vehicle on I-95

First Coast News
First Coast News
 2 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman was killed in an incident on I-95 early Monday morning in which she jumped from a moving vehicle, according to...

COVID*SUCKS*
2d ago

Something is not right with this!! She feared for her life. Thorough investigation of this guy is definitely needed.

Rich Ski
2d ago

my guess is either drugs or alcohol or she was kidnapped & feared she was going to be killed.

The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Man dies after jumping from 7th floor at Water Tower Place

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after jumping seven stories from a shopping center Saturday morning, according to police. Around 11:23 a.m., the victim, 35, was on the 7th floor at the Water Tower Place located at 835 Michigan Ave. when he jumped, police said. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.  No further information is available. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
