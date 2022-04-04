ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi relocating, asking for help from the community

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year the nonprofit expanded their services...

$13.5 Million Donation To Help Habitat For Humanity Of Metro Denver Fill ‘Major Deficit Of Housing Units’

DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of Colorado families will have greater access to affordable housing thanks to a record-breaking donation from Mackenzie Scott, one of the richest women in the world. Scott recently donated hundreds of millions of dollars to Habitat for Humanity, $13.5 million of which was given to Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver, the region’s largest single donation ever. (credit: CBS) “This incredible gift will allow Habitat to accelerate our pipeline of construction over the next few years to meet the growing need for housing in our community,” said Heather Lafferty, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver. “We...
DENVER, CO
#Habitat For Humanity#Corpus Christi#Patricio#Homeless
Habitat for Humanity to help local family build safer home for sick daughter

(WKBN) – We first told viewers of Sofia Angiuli’s story in February, how she has lost the ability to stand, hold her head up and speak and is in need of an addition to her home to live safely. The response was overwhelming. It’s a testament to the way people in the Valley show up when someone needs help.
Borrega Fire at King Ranch

A large fire on King Ranch property continues to grow Thursday morning. The "Borrega Fire" has burned 60,000 acres and is 20% contained, according to the Texas Forest Service.

