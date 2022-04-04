ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t want to go to work Monday? UNC coach has you covered

By Izzy Karpinski
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — In perhaps the hottest game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, the eight seeded North Carolina Tar Heels took out their longtime rival Duke University in the Final Four, ending Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s 47-year career.

North Carolina now faces No. 1 seed Kansas in the title game on Monday.

UNC’s rookie coach Hubert Davis is looking for all the support he can get as the university posted a letter excusing fans from work on Monday.

Courtesy of @UNC_Basketball

It reads in part, “Please excuse ______________ from work on Monday, April 4, 2022. As you are probably aware, it is officially an unofficial national holiday, as the Tar Heels are playing in the National Championship.”

In the letter, Davis invites anyone who does not have a team to root for to cheer the Tar Heels.

The tipoff time for the title game is 9:20 p.m. (Eastern) on TBS.

