Pasco County, FL

Pasco Sheriff To Hold News Conference On Arrest Of Child Protective Investigator

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
PASCO COUNTY, FL.- Pasco Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Chris Nocco will hold a news conference today, at 11 a.m. to discuss the arrest of a former PSO Child Protective Investigator for falsifying reports.

Additional details will be shared regarding the investigation and arrest at the news conference.

We will update this story as more details are released.

Comments / 4

Corey Walker
2d ago

they need a lot more investigation done on that area of their agency

