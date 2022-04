The Rotary Club of Bedford would like to thank the citizens of Bedford for their generosity! Hundreds of personal items were donated on Election Day, March 12, 2022, at JGMS. Two very full carloads of toiletries and paper goods were dropped off at the Middlesex Community College Food Pantry in Bedford on Tuesday, March 15 to the amazement and gratitude of Jonathan Crockett, Coordinator of Health and Wellness at MCC. It was a great joy for the Rotary Club of Bedford to partner with the voters in supplying the food pantry with some of their most needed items. Thank you!

BEDFORD, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO