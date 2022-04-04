ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Style clash as Guardiola, Simeone meet in Champions League

By STEVE DOUGLAS
Telegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiego Simeone was working in Argentina in the early years of his coaching career when he requested to attend some training sessions at Barcelona, led at the time by Pep Guardiola. Barcelona was the pre-eminent club in world soccer, revolutionising the game between 2008-12 with its “tiki-taka” passing style...

The Independent

Benfica vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League result, final score and reaction tonight

Winger Luis Diaz marked his return to Portugal with the crucial late goal which gave Liverpool a 3-1 lead over Benfica to take back to Anfield for their Champions League quarter-final second leg.The former Porto star, signed in January, was booed relentlessly but he responded perfectly in the 87th minute to spare the blushes of Ibrahima Konate, whose mistake just over half an hour after scoring his first goal for the club had gifted the hosts a goal they had barely deserved.Jurgen Klopp’s side had been coasting at half-time in the Estadio da Luz after Sadio Mane’s goal doubled the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'consider hiring STEVE McCLAREN as Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford No 2' - with the former England manager having worked with the Ajax boss at Twente, 13 years ago - as a way to combat his lack of experience in the Premier League

Manchester United could be reunited with Steve McClaren as their assistant manager with the ex-England boss reportedly lined up to be Erik ten Hag's No 2 if he takes the Old Trafford hotseat. According to the Guardian, McClaren is under consideration to be prospective manager Ten Hag's assistant if he...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
Person
Luis Suárez
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
João Félix
Person
Andrés Iniesta
Person
Diego Simeone
Daily Mail

Smiling Sadio Mane interrupts Luis Diaz's post-match TV interview to congratulate him on his Man of the Match performance in Liverpool's Champions League win against Benfica

Sadio Mane could not wait to show Luis Diaz some love after his Liverpool team-mate's brilliant performance on Tuesday. Recent signing Diaz put in a man-of-the-match showing against Benfica at the Estadio da Luz, scoring and assisting as his side won 3-1 in their Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie. Ibrahima...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Manchester United#The Champions League
BBC

Guardiola on fixtures, overthinking and Atletico threat

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media on the eve of Manchester City’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Atletico Madrid at the Etihad. On a fixture list that reads Atletico-Liverpool-Atletico-Liverpool: “Yes, the players are relishing it. It’s a joy and pleasure to be here, at this stage, every season in April and May. We know that any bad result now and you are out of the competition.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'We just want to make this season an unforgettable one': Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk is leading the Reds' charge for quadruple... as they prepare to face Benfica in Champions League quarter-final showdown

Virgil Van Dijk has called on Liverpool's players to make the season unforgettable as a sequence of high-profile games begins in Lisbon. They sing about Van Dijk being 'calm as you like' on The Kop and The Netherlands international did not look as if he had care in the world yesterday, as he began to examine the challenges that will come thick and fast over the next three weeks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Benfica vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Almost every year in the Champions League there is a team that reaches the semi-finals which flies under the radar for much of the competition.Could that be Benfica this season? The Portuguese side stunned Ajax in the last 16 to reach the last eight for the first time in six years.Liverpool now stand in their way - a team with an expectation that they will go deep in this competition as they fight on three fronts (with the League Cup already won).It is rare such an overwhelming favourite goes into a Champions League quarter-final tie, but such is the pressure...
UEFA
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea’s Champions League defence is all but over

Thomas Tuchel has all-but admitted defeat in the Champions League after Chelsea slumped to a 3-1 first-leg loss to Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge.Karim Benzema’s stunning hat-trick handed Real total control at the midway point of their quarter-final with the defending champions.And a deflated and angry Blues boss Tuchel effectively conceded Chelsea are now odds-on to relinquish their Champions League crown.Tuchel took responsibility for the tactical set-up that allowed Benzema and Vinicius Junior to terrorise Andreas Christensen on Chelsea’s right flank.But the Chelsea boss challenged his players to rediscover their lost poise in Saturday’s Premier League trip to Southampton to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sublime Karim Benzema hat-trick condemns Chelsea to Champions League first-leg defeat

A night when Karim Benzema rose above it, and also undercut Chelsea.That is the main storyline from a remarkable night of Champions League football at Stamford Bridge, as the Real Madrid great became just the second player to score hat-tricks in the competition in successive knock-out games.The only other player to do so was the player he supported in Cristiano Ronaldo, which itself symbolises how Benzema has now taken centre stage, at the age of 34.Such calls to history lent an element of foreboding to Chelsea’s future that go way beyond their future in this season’s competition after a 3-1...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Champions League predictions: Peter Schmeichel says NEITHER of Man City and Liverpool will even make the final, as Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards back their former clubs to win an all-English showpiece as they lay out their 'brackets'

Jamie Carragher was left stunned on Tuesday night when Peter Schmeichel boldly predicted neither Liverpool nor Manchester City will make this season's Champions League final. The two English clubs look set to go toe-to-toe for the remaining three trophies this season with a mouth-watering Premier League title showdown on Sunday, an FA Cup semi-final next weekend and the possibility of a Champions League final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool put one foot in Champions League semi-finals after Luis Diaz downs Benfica

Liverpool successfully navigated this first of four matches that could decide their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple, even though it briefly threatened to be an archetypal game of two halves. Luis Diaz’s late goal and some timely second-half substitutions broke Benfica’s second half resurgence at the Estadio da Luz to secure a win that was deserved on the overall balance of play.As it is, Jurgen Klopp’s team will go into the second leg of this Champions League quarter-final with a comfortable though not entirely commanding two-goal advantage to protect, with Diaz adding to strikes by Ibrahima Konate and Sadio Mane...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Villarreal keeps on surprising, beats Bayern in CL quarters

VILLARREAL, Spain (AP) — Villarreal pulled off another surprising Champions League result, this time against sixth-time champion Bayern Munich to boost its hopes of returning to the semifinals for the first time in 16 years. After making it past the group stage and eliminating Juventus in the round of...
UEFA

