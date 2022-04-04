ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Yan, NY

Penn Yan man cited after traffic stop

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police say a Penn Yan man was cited following a traffic stop in the village. According to a news release, the...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Related
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Arrested as Fugitive from Justice

A traffic stop Tuesday night in the village of Penn Yan resulted in a Penn Yan man being arrested as a fugitive from justice. During the stop, police discovered Jerimias Delacerda had an active arrest warrant out of Texas for allegedly violating his parole. A check of Delacerda’s license revealed it was suspended after he allegedly failed to answer a summons issued out of Seneca Falls Town Court.
PENN YAN, NY
WHEC TV-10

State police looking for suspects they say are part of an organized crime ring

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - State Police say a "worldwide" crime ring are targeting several locations in western and central New York. Investigators are looking for suspects in what they are calling a "quick change scam and sleight of hand jewelry thefts." They say one of the men in these surveillance photos purchased electronic items from Walmart and then '"confused" the clerk asking for change while making off with $1,600 each time.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penn Yan, NY
Penn Yan, NY
Crime & Safety
News 8 WROC

Man found dead in tractor-trailer on 590 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found inside a tractor-trailer on the side of a highway in Rochester Friday morning. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of 590 southbound near Elmwood Avenue around 10:35 a.m. for the report of a deceased male. Deputies discovered the deceased shortly […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD announces arrest in homicide at East Ridge Road restaurant

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Police have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for the homicide that happened near a restaurant on East Ridge Road early Monday morning. Police responded to a report that a man was shot shortly after midnight and found Desmin Diggs, 42, shot at least once in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, which was mostly centered around Tangie’s Kitchen, just north of Route 104.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Nys#Penn Yan Village Court#Fingerlakes1 Com App
Journal-News

Man arrested with drugs and a pickle following Butler Co. traffic stop

A vehicle stopped Sunday afternoon on Interstate 75 in Butler County resulted the arrest of a man on felony drug charges, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. At about 1:30 pm, a K-9 deputy assigned to the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics unit stopped a car traveling south on Interstate I-75. During the stop it was discovered the driver was in possession of marijuana and a large amount of a wax substance along with cash, according to the sheriff’s office. Also found in the search was a large packaged pickle.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WHEC TV-10

Troopers: Man arrested in Rochester for illegally possessing gun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — State Police Tuesday arrested a man in Rochester for illegally possessing a gun. Troopers and members of the Gun Involved Violence Elimination Unit (GIVE) approached two "suspicious" men on Kosciusko Street just after 4 p.m. Troopers say one of the men ran off, and troopers...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
iPad
WHEC TV-10

Attorney General to investigate death of Janet Jordan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The New York Attorney General's Office will be investigating the death of Janet Jordan. Jordan was shot and killed in her home on Wetmore Park on March 14. New York State Police were called in to investigate as a 'person of interest' in the murder was Rochester Police Officer Melvin Williams, who was found dead in his car in Henrietta from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. NYSP has yet to conclude if Williams is responsible for Jordan's death.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Woman Arrested After Dispute

On March 15, 2022 at 3:58 PM the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Kelsey M. Davoli, age 21, of Seneca Falls following an investigation into a reported dispute. Davoli is accused of pushing a fourteen year old in the presence of her two younger children and then calling 911 and reporting false information in regard to what occurred. Davoli was charged with three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Falsely Reporting an Incident in the Third Degree, both misdemeanors, one count of Disorderly Conduct and one count of Harassment in the Second Degree, both violations. Davoli was transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. No one was injured during the incident and orders of protection were requested for the victims.
SENECA FALLS, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Police make arrest in September shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police have made an arrest in a September shooting that left one man seriously injured. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 29 in the area of Frost and Jefferson Avenues. 19-year-old Clem Long Jr. is charged with assault (2nd) after being picked...
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

75K+
Followers
17K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy