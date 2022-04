Man in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian collision on the northwest side (San Antonio, TX) Nationwide Report

On late Saturday night, a man was hospitalized after getting struck by a truck on the northwest side.

As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian crash took place on Fredericksburg Road. The early reports showed that a man was [...]

Read More >>

April 4, 2022

Browse through Today's Texas Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.