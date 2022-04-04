ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

WSL team of the week: gameweek 19

By Jamie Spencer
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

90min's picks for WSL team of the week in gameweek 19 of the 2021/22 season - including players from Chelsea, Arsenal, Man Utd & Man...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Inter-Juventus fallout, Man United woe continues, Pedri produces magic for Barcelona, more

Fresh off a World Cup draw, the European club season resumed this weekend and provided plenty to talk about. From Juventus and Inter's fiery Serie A clash to more woe for Man United, it was a packed schedule. Elsewhere, Pedri was a superstar when Barcelona needed one, Real Madrid got some (lucky) penalties to stay ahead in LaLiga and Liverpool and Man City both won to keep the Premier League title race on a razor's edge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivianne Miedema
Person
Sam Kerr
Person
Emily Ramsey
Person
Yui Hasegawa
Person
Hayley Ladd
Person
Ona Batlle
Person
Caroline Weir
Person
Guro Reiten
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsl#Birmingham City#Manchester United#Arsenal#Bcfcwomen#Barclays Fa
90min

AC Milan agree terms to sign Sven Botman

AC Milan have agreed terms to sign LOSC Lille defender Sven Botman, having held positive talks in the last week, 90min understands. As previously reported , Milan had been in negotiations with Lille regarding a double deal for Botman and midfielder Renato Sanches, and the Rossoneri now believe they have secured the services of the centre-back.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Burnley v Everton: Confirmed team news

Burnley make three changes to the side which lost to Manchester City on Saturday. Nathan Collins comes in for Kevin Long in defence, while an attacking line-up is boosted by the inclusion of Jay Rodriguez and Maxwel Cornet in place of Jack Cork and Dwight McNeil. Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Sean Dyche explains Burnley comeback, issues damning Everton verdict

Sean Dyche is going to outlive us all and Burnley might just be unkillable. And “The Royal Dyche” is feeling himself after the Clarets rode a goal and an assist to a 3-2 win over Everton that just may signal an inevitable rise from the bottom three to another improbable season in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

MLS goals of the week 5- ranked

Major League Soccer action is underway after the March international window, and the goals did not disappoint. Week 5 of the 2022 campaign saw Bill Tuiloma stun the Western Conference with a perfectly timed free kick against the LA Galaxy at Provide Park, while at the other end Alexandre Pato pulled one back for Orlando City vs. LAFC.
MLS
90min

90min

139
Followers
1K+
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy