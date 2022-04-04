Salem 13u Off And Running With Pair Of Wins

The Alton Redbirds continued to roll Tuesday with a 2-0 Southwestern Conference girls soccer victory over Colliinsville at Kahok Stadium. It was the third consecutive win for Alton, which is 8-1 overall and 2-1 in the conference. Emily Baker scored both Alton goals, one in each half. Her goal from a Lyndsey Miller assist in the 17th minute gave the Redbirds a 1-0 halftime lead. Baker scored in the 78th minute, assisted by Katie Stark, to ice the decision. "We came out slow tonight and didn't connect many passes," Alton coach Gwen Sabo said. "We made some adjustments at halftime and played better in the second half."

ALTON, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO