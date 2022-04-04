ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Polymer80's Name Has Become Synonymous With ‘Ghost Guns.' Now It's in the Crosshairs

NBC Philadelphia
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a Saturday evening in the fall of 2020, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Claudia Apolinar and her partner parked their police cruiser in downtown Compton with plans to keep watch over a Metro train stop. Suddenly, Apolinar heard gunshots from the passenger side of the car. Then came a warm,...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

NBC News

The Rise of Ghost Guns

The Philadelphia Police Department has recovered around 571 constructed ghost guns, more than five times the number in 2019. 40 states have not yet regulated the selling of the pre-packaged ghost guns kits which allow buyers to assemble a working firearm in just over an hour. March 20, 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

At least five shooters involved in gang gunfight in Sacramento massacre that killed six, police say

Police have said evidence suggests that there were at least five shooters involved in a gang gunfight during the massacre in Sacramento, California that led to the deaths of six people as well as 12 injuries. Law enforcement said on Tuesday that Sunday’s violence was likely a fight between rival gangs using automatic and semi-automatic weapons with bystanders getting caught in between, the Los Angeles Times reported. Police have said that a man drove down 10th street in the central parts of the California capital as people were leaving clubs and bars and fired a large number of bullets....
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
#Guns#Ghost Gun#Firearms#Polymer80#Crosshairs
The Independent

Notorious New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo who escaped federal custody is caught by US marshals

A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Suspect arrested in Sacramento mass shooting; 6 victims ID'd

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting in Sacramento early Sunday morning which left six people dead and another 12 wounded. Sacramento police reported Monday that 26-year-old Dandre Martin was taken into custody in connection with the shooting. He is considered a "related suspect." He was booked for assault and illegal firearm possession. His connection with the shooting was unclear. CBSLA has learned that Martin has had run-ins with law enforcement in Riverside County, which included a misdemeanor guilty plea for domestic violence and served a year and a half in an Arizona prison for a series...
SACRAMENTO, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
ABC10

Sheriff's deputies arrest three teens found with ghost gun in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — Three teenagers have been arrested and are facing weapons-related charges after deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said they were found with a ghost gun. At 11 a.m. Wednesday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office's highly active Agriculture, Gang, and Narcotics Enforcement Team (AGNET)...
STOCKTON, CA
NBC News

FBI arrests Massachusetts school superintendent accused of texting 99 threats about police chief candidate

A Massachusetts superintendent of schools was arrested Wednesday in connection to an investigation into threatening messages sent to a local chief of police candidate. Chicopee Superintendent of Schools Lynn Clark is accused of sending 99 text messages in an effort to intimidate an applicant into withdrawing for the top police job, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts.
CHICOPEE, MA
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
NBC News

El Salvador arrests 6,000 gang members in 10 days

El Salvador has continued its crackdown on what officials are calling a war on gangs as the government has arrested 6,000 gang members in response to a killing spree in March. The rise in gang violence caused a countrywide state of emergency, but advocates claim some of the efforts are creating a framework for abuse. April 6, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Philadelphia

Watch: Car Drops Off Gunmen on Philly Street Before They Open Fire on 2nd Car

Recently released surveillance video shows the moment a car pulls up on a Philadelphia street and two masked men run out and open fire on another vehicle passing by. The video shows a gray Nissan Maxima going eastbound on Washington Lane before stopping briefly to let the gunmen, clad in all black, get out before driving off. As a gold Ford Escape approaches, the suspects open fire.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Kids, Adults Hurt as Robbers Use Pepper Spray in Day Care, Police Say

An armed robbery at a West Philadelphia day care left seven toddlers and two adults hurt after a suspect sprayed pepper spray into a common area, police said. There were two to three suspects, at least one armed with a gun, who broke into the Munchkins to Masterminds day care on the 5400 block of West Girard Avenue around 1:37 p.m. Friday, a police source told NBC10.
The Independent

California police search for shooters who killed 6, hurt 12

The usual crowds filled the streets as bars and nightclubs were closing in California’s capital city of Sacramento when the sound of rapid-fire gunshots sent people running in terror. In a matter of seconds, the latest U.S. mass shooting had left six people dead and 12 wounded.Sacramento police said they were searching for at least two people who opened fire around 2 a.m. Sunday on the outskirts of the city's downtown entertainment district, anchored by the Golden One Arena that hosts concerts and the NBA's Sacramento Kings. The team's home game against the Golden State Warriors went on as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Victims in California shooting remembered for warm hearts

A father of four. A best friend with a positive personality. A vivacious partygoer. The six people who were killed during a mass shooting in California’s capital city were remembered by their friends and family Monday as police worked to piece together what happened.Dozens of rapid-fire gunshots rang out early Sunday in the crowded streets of Sacramento, leaving three women and three men dead and another 12 people wounded. On Monday, small memorials with candles, balloons and flowers had been placed near the crime scene. Investigators were searching for at least two shooters who were responsible for the...
HOMELESS

