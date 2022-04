The Ronin Network is currently working with government agencies to apprehend all involved in the hack. It appears like the largest crypto hack yet has happened, involving the Ronin Network, which backs popular Axie Infinity. Despite that there have been a lot of hack incidents over time, the Ronin Network attack could be the biggest crypto heist of all time. Confirming the security breach, Ronin Network noted the loss of 173,600 Ethereum and 25.5M USDC, totaling more than $615 million, from the Ronin bridge. In the Newsletter, Ronin revealed that its validators had been compromised and included the details of the attack.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO