Doris Moran Weisberg, 87, of Lawrenceville, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 25, 2022 at home. Born in Jersey City, NJ, she was a longtime resident of Lawrence Twp. Before raising her family, Doris was a hematologist with Hackensack Hospital. Doris served on Lawrence Township Council from 2000-2003 and was elected Mayor in 2002. She was very involved in democratic politics, the League of Women Voters on the local and state level, and was one of the founders of PEI Kids in Lawrence Twp. She was also very active in the Eggerts Crossing Civic League. Doris and her late husband Jerry enjoyed traveling many places but particularly to Mexico and Ireland. She was a loving and devoted mother, Nanny, aunt and friend.

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO