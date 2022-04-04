River Report: 4-4-22

Dozens of deer have jumped to their deaths in a small Pennsylvania town in a “disturbing” trend which has left locals calling for action before a person is killed by a falling animal.Some 25 whitetail deer met their demise over the winter by plunging 60ft from a bypass bridge in Johnsonburg, Elk County, according to reports, with some landing near houses and even on a boat in populated areas.Witnesses local news outlet WJAC the deer appear to make their way down from a nearby wooded area, only to get spooked when they find themselves surrounded on multi-lane overpass with...
Virginia is no stranger to black bears, but most of the time, when residents see these creatures, it’s on a hiking trail or in a wooded area – not in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. According to NPS, there are somewhere between 5,000 and 6,000 black bears...
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Wildlife sounds, a fishing tournament to benefit military veterans, and the return of an outdoors tradition for local children all make up this week’s Outdoors Bound grab bag of news. Sounds of Spring Spring is here and the thoughts of young frogs turn to love. And, they aren’t shy about letting […]
Comments / 0