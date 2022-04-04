ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Championship merchandise waits behind lock and key for UNC victory

By Tyler Hardin
 2 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – UNC Chapel Hill fans are pumped and showing off their Carolina Blue colors for the national championship game between the Tar Heels and the Kansas Jayhawks.

It comes off an 81-77 win against rival Duke in the “Battle of the Blue Bloods” Saturday.

While eyes will be glued to the game Monday, a crew at Academy Sports + Outdoors will be waiting for the final buzzer.

Tar Heels conquer Duke in historic Final Four matchup, advance to NCAA title game

“We will plan to open as soon as logically possible after the game,” said Jacob Pennington, Academy Sports + Outdoors sales manager. “A lot of people are excited for the game, you see a lot of kids coming in and they’re asking for jerseys and shirts and hats.”

The Tar Heels national championship merchandise is behind lock and key in the store. T-shirts, hats, and more are packed in boxes and will be opened if the Tar Heels win.

“It’s crazy how fast people will be at the front door ready to buy that merchandise,” Pennington said.

Thousands flood Franklin Street after historic UNC Final Four win over Duke

No one can open the boxes until the final score.

“The boxes have security seal tape on them, and they stay taped up until obviously, hopefully, a championship win,” he said.

Fans are hopeful the Tar Heels will pull out a win against the Kansas Jayhawks for the national championship.

“You get to be so proud of your team for all the hard work they put in through March Madness to get us to this point, I couldn’t ask more for much more from the basketball team,” said Megan Finch, a UNC alumna and Tar Heel fan.

Pennington told FOX8 that if the Tar Heels win, national championship memorabilia will be shipped to the store all week long.

