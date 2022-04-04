Florida gas prices drop amid latest roller-coaster ride

ORLANDO, Fla. — Following another recent spike, gas prices in the Sunshine State are back on the decline.

AAA reported a 13-cent jump early last week, pushing the state average to $4.24 for a gallon of gasoline.

The good news: Since Tuesday, prices fell 7 cents, landing at $4.17 a gallon on Sunday. The auto giant said the downward trend should continue this week.

While Sunday’s average marked signs of improvement at the pump, the numbers are still sobering for consumers.

$4.17 for a gallon of gas is 55 cents more than what motorists paid a month ago and $1.32 higher than what it cost them a year ago.

That figure also put the state average at 68 cents higher than what drivers paid before Russia invaded Ukraine.

“Gas prices are drifting lower now that oil prices are declining again,” according to AAA’s Mark Jenkins.

“The oil price drop could enable gas prices to fall back below $4 a gallon in the next couple of weeks. That is unless something causes oil prices to rebound this week,” Jenkins said.

Whatever lies on the horizon, here’s the bottom line, at least for now: AAA said if your tank is on “Empty” Monday, plan to spend about $63 to fill it up.

