ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida gas prices drop amid latest roller-coaster ride

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — Following another recent spike, gas prices in the Sunshine State are back on the decline.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

AAA reported a 13-cent jump early last week, pushing the state average to $4.24 for a gallon of gasoline.

The good news: Since Tuesday, prices fell 7 cents, landing at $4.17 a gallon on Sunday. The auto giant said the downward trend should continue this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZXTB_0eyiK0du00
Florida gas prices (WFTV.com News Staff)

While Sunday’s average marked signs of improvement at the pump, the numbers are still sobering for consumers.

$4.17 for a gallon of gas is 55 cents more than what motorists paid a month ago and $1.32 higher than what it cost them a year ago.

That figure also put the state average at 68 cents higher than what drivers paid before Russia invaded Ukraine.

“Gas prices are drifting lower now that oil prices are declining again,” according to AAA’s Mark Jenkins.

“The oil price drop could enable gas prices to fall back below $4 a gallon in the next couple of weeks. That is unless something causes oil prices to rebound this week,” Jenkins said.

Whatever lies on the horizon, here’s the bottom line, at least for now: AAA said if your tank is on “Empty” Monday, plan to spend about $63 to fill it up.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 13

Related
WESH

WATCH: Florida beachgoers run after spotting waterspout off coast

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Waterspouts were spotted off the Florida coast Saturday as severe weather moved into the state. Several people captured video of these swirling vortexes. One of the waterspouts was spotted off the shore of Fort Myers Beach near the Lani Kai Resort. Some people were seen...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
Travel + Leisure

This Beach Destination Is Florida's Most Underrated Seaside City

From the tangled depths of the Everglades to the sandy shores of the Panhandle, Florida has earned a reputation as one of the country's top destinations for natural beauty. But in spite of its abundant popularity, there are still a couple of hidden gems to be found across the state. Just one hour northeast of Orlando, the idyllic seaside city of New Smyrna Beach is largely off the radar for tourists, providing newcomers with a wealth of drinking, dining, and ecotourism opportunities without having to compete with the crowds found in Florida's more frequented cities.
FLORIDA STATE
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

When it comes to food, we can all agree that a good steak is one of the best things out there. However, the thing about steak is that not everybody knows how to actually prepare one. In fact, even some restaurants do not cook it as they should. Luckily, there are many places that serve good steaks, and today we are going to talk about some of the steakhouses in Florida you should definitely try next time you are in the area. Whether you live here or you are just spending your vacation in Florida, make sure to not miss this places if you love a good steak.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Drop#Aaa#Cox Media Group
10NEWS

Here's what permanent daylight saving time would look like in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Perhaps a little tired after this weekend's time change and wanting to do something about it, U.S. Senators unanimously passed legislation that would finally, in Marco Rubio's words, "lock the lock." The Florida Republican in recent years has spearheaded efforts in Washington, D.C., to do...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Flying Out Of South Florida Today? Good Luck With That…

Massive Delays As Spring Break Starts… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Freak winter weather across parts of the United States is leading to massive delays and several cancelations for flights in and out of South Florida. Palm Beach International, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, and Miami […] The article Flying Out Of South Florida Today? Good Luck With That… appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Motor1.com

See The Price Of Gas The Year You Were Born

High gas prices continue to make consumers grumble as politicians fight over a solution. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month injected a jolt of instability into the fuel market. The cost of a barrel of oil spiked in early March, leading to a rise in prices at the pump.
TRAFFIC
WFLA

Which Florida counties have the most renters?

All cities are made up of a mix of homeowners and renters, with 58.6% of Americans owning their own homes and 30.4% rending in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the American Census Bureau. In cities, there tend to be higher rates of renters due to high property values and influxes of young people who flock to urban areas after college to enter the workforce.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden and Democrats turn to targeting energy companies for 'price gouging' and increasing pain at the pumps with oil dropping in price but gas still $4.31 a gallon

Prices at the pump are trickling down slowly even as prices for a barrel of crude oil have dipped far faster, and Democrats are laying blame on fuel companies. White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted at the top of her daily briefing that crude oil prices have sank to $94 per barrel - down from a peak of over $130 last week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BOCANEWSNOW

Southwest Airlines Cancels Many Flights Into, Out Of South Florida

Spirit, JetBlue Also Experiencing Unrelated Issues. Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International, Palm Beach International Affected. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 4:36 p.m. — Schedules are largely improving for all airlines, but there are still sporadic delays and cancellations late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. We encourage you to check with your airline before heading to […] The article Southwest Airlines Cancels Many Flights Into, Out Of South Florida appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
85K+
Followers
95K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy