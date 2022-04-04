ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weird West launches on Xbox Game Pass

By Julian Horsey
 2 days ago
Gamers searching for a new immersive wild west adventure to entertain them for the next few weeks may be interested to know that the Weird West game has this week arrived on the Microsoft Xbox Game Pass service. Weird West has this week launched on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One...

