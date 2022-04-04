Weird West launches on Xbox Game Pass

We’ve seen Kirby in 3D for years now, ever since the N64 days, and yet his games have always restrained him to a strictly 2D plane. While all his contemporaries like Mario and Link have been enjoying fully 3D adventures for years, it wasn’t until Kirby and the Forgotten Land that our cute little pink puffball was finally able to stretch his wings and explore a fully realized world in every direction. The result is a game that is just as charming and addicting as his previous outings, but with the added benefit of way more ways to explore, interact, and admire this new land Kirby has found himself thrust into.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO