Englewood, OH

Traffic clears up on I-75 SB at Carillon Blvd.

By Katie Shatsby
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25sWCz_0eyiH48b00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Traffic has cleared up following a crash on I-75 Southbound.

According to 2 NEWS Traffic Anchor Kelley King , traffic was backed up on I-75 SB at Carillon Boulevard due to a crash in the construction zone. The right shoulder was also blocked.

I-70 reopens after semi chase near Englewood

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries. It is also unknown what led up to the incident.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.

