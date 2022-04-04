ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanley, NY

Stanley man arrested following traffic stop

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police arrest a Stanley man following a traffic stop in Penn Yan. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department arrested...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
WHEC TV-10

Troopers: Man arrested in Rochester for illegally possessing gun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — State Police Tuesday arrested a man in Rochester for illegally possessing a gun. Troopers and members of the Gun Involved Violence Elimination Unit (GIVE) approached two "suspicious" men on Kosciusko Street just after 4 p.m. Troopers say one of the men ran off, and troopers...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penn Yan, NY
Penn Yan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Stanley, NY
WHEC TV-10

State police looking for suspects they say are part of an organized crime ring

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - State Police say a "worldwide" crime ring are targeting several locations in western and central New York. Investigators are looking for suspects in what they are calling a "quick change scam and sleight of hand jewelry thefts." They say one of the men in these surveillance photos purchased electronic items from Walmart and then '"confused" the clerk asking for change while making off with $1,600 each time.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Lyons man arrested for DWAI drugs

Police arrest a Lyons man after observing a suspicious vehicle located in the town. According to a news release, State Police out of Lyons arrested Brandon M. Stowell, 30, of Lyons for DWAI drugs. Stowell was operating the motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and was also charged with criminal...
LYONS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drivers License#Android#Yan#Police#Fingerlakes1 Com App
WHEC TV-10

RPD announces arrest in homicide at East Ridge Road restaurant

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Police have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for the homicide that happened near a restaurant on East Ridge Road early Monday morning. Police responded to a report that a man was shot shortly after midnight and found Desmin Diggs, 42, shot at least once in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, which was mostly centered around Tangie’s Kitchen, just north of Route 104.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Man found dead in tractor-trailer on 590 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found inside a tractor-trailer on the side of a highway in Rochester Friday morning. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of 590 southbound near Elmwood Avenue around 10:35 a.m. for the report of a deceased male. Deputies discovered the deceased shortly […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Police make arrest in September shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police have made an arrest in a September shooting that left one man seriously injured. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 29 in the area of Frost and Jefferson Avenues. 19-year-old Clem Long Jr. is charged with assault (2nd) after being picked...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Missing Batavia man found dead in Tonawanda Creek

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The body of a Batavia man who was reported missing Friday was found in Tonawanda Creek during an extensive search. The man’s body was recovered around 12:35 p.m. Monday by search and rescue teams while searching the creek between the S. Lyon Street and River Street bridges, after his jacket was […]
BATAVIA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Sodus man arrested on two bench warrants

Police arrest a Sodus man on two separate bench warrants. According to a news release, State Police out of Lyons arrested Cayne J. Hartman, 23, of Sodus on two separate bench warrants for escape, criminal possession of stolen property, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Hartman was transported to...
SODUS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

75K+
Followers
17K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy