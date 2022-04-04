ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Man injured in Colleton Co. high-speed ejection crash Saturday

By Dianté Gibbs
 2 days ago

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was seriously injured in a crash that happened on SC-61 Saturday evening.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened at the intersection of Augusta Highway (SC-61) and Pierce Road.

Traveling at a high rate of speed, the driver of a Ford Ecosport failed to stop at a stop sign before the vehicle went airborne over Augusta Highway and crashed into a tree, according to CCFR.

It is not known how fast the driver was going, but crews said he was unrestrained and was ejected from the car.

CCFR said a passerby saw a fire in the woods about 150 feet from the highway before finding the car overturned with the engine burning and reported the crash at 6:25 p.m.

The driver was found laying on the ground with multiple injuries.

Crews provided treatment to the man before transporting him to Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

An investigation of the crash is underway by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

