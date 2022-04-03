Entergy: $86M in upgrades in part of Lafourche Parish

Effective: 2022-03-14 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne; Western Orleans Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of St. John The Baptist, southeastern St. James, St. Charles, west central Orleans, northeastern Terrebonne, Lafourche and northwestern Jefferson Parishes through 630 AM CDT At 600 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Laplace to 7 miles southwest of Houma. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Houma, Reserve, Cut Off, Metairie, Hahnville, Laplace, Marrero, Galliano, Avondale, Larose, Harvey, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Gramercy, Lockport, Golden Meadow and Jean Lafitte. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 197 and 240. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 6. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
