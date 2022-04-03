Entergy: $86M in upgrades in part of Lafourche Parish

NEW ORLEANS — Severe weather is likely for parts of our area today. Below is a parish by parish breakdown of what to expect and when to expect it. Tangipahoa Parish: Most of the parish is under a Level 4 risk (also known as “moderate”). Widespread severe thunderstorms are likely, and those storms are expected to be long-lived, widespread, and intense. These storms will carry a risk of strong tornadoes – tornadoes at EF3 strength or stronger, meaning winds of 136 mph and above. There is also a possibility of these tornadoes being long-track and long-lived. Widespread damaging wind gusts are possible, meaning straight-line winds over 58 mph. There is also the chance of hail 1 inch in diameter (the size of a quarter) or bigger. Flooding rain is also a possibility, as most of the parish is under a Level 2 out of 4 risk of excessive rainfall. There is a flood watch in effect until 1 a.m. for 1-3 inches of rain possible with localized amounts until 5". As for timing, the severe threat looks to take place in a 1:30-6 p.m. window. First, we’ll watch out for standalone supercell thunderstorms to develop from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Then, a line of severe storms will swipe across the parish from around 4 to 6 p.m.

