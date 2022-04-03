ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Entergy: $86M in upgrades in part of Lafourche Parish

MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

GOLDEN MEADOW, La. (AP) — Louisiana's largest power utility says it has completed $86 million in transmission system improvements in a small part of the wide area hit hard by Hurricane Ida. Entergy Louisiana said it has...

www.mysanantonio.com

Kait 8

Fuel rate increase slated for Entergy Arkansas customers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The increase in natural gas prices will also cause a slight increase in electric bills for Entergy Arkansas customers starting in April 2022, utility officials said Friday. Officials said in a media release that they filed paperwork with the Arkansas Public Service Commission this week...
ARKANSAS STATE
92.9 WTUG

Alabama Dollar General Is A Danger Zone

Dollar General operates about 17,000 stores around the country, that employs more than 150,000 workers. Since 2016 DG has been fined $3.3 million nationwide. Dollar General has 15 business days to respond to the OSHA citations at the Mobile Alabama store. A Dollar General Store in Mobile, Alabama has been...
MOBILE, AL
KLFY.com

Boil Advisory for part of Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Boil Advisory has been used for a part of Lafayette Parish. The customers affected are those within the area bounded on the north by Cameron St., bounded. on the south and west by Hollier Rd. and bounded on the east by Fieldspan Rd. The...
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
WDSU

Parish by parish breakdown of storm timing and impacts

NEW ORLEANS — Severe weather is likely for parts of our area today. Below is a parish by parish breakdown of what to expect and when to expect it. Tangipahoa Parish: Most of the parish is under a Level 4 risk (also known as “moderate”). Widespread severe thunderstorms are likely, and those storms are expected to be long-lived, widespread, and intense. These storms will carry a risk of strong tornadoes – tornadoes at EF3 strength or stronger, meaning winds of 136 mph and above. There is also a possibility of these tornadoes being long-track and long-lived. Widespread damaging wind gusts are possible, meaning straight-line winds over 58 mph. There is also the chance of hail 1 inch in diameter (the size of a quarter) or bigger. Flooding rain is also a possibility, as most of the parish is under a Level 2 out of 4 risk of excessive rainfall. There is a flood watch in effect until 1 a.m. for 1-3 inches of rain possible with localized amounts until 5". As for timing, the severe threat looks to take place in a 1:30-6 p.m. window. First, we’ll watch out for standalone supercell thunderstorms to develop from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Then, a line of severe storms will swipe across the parish from around 4 to 6 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAPT

Salvation Army, Entergy prepare for storms

JACKSON, Miss. — Entergy as well as the Salvation Army are keeping a close eye on storms expected across the state Tuesday. "We know that when these storms come through, if we're going to get winds that in 30 MPH, we will more than likely have down power lines," said Entergy spokesperson Mara Hartmann.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Lincoln Journal Star

NPPD and Entergy end partnership on Cooper nuclear plant in Brownville

OMAHA — Nebraska Public Power District is taking over full operation of Nebraska's only nuclear plant, ending a nearly 20-year relationship with an outside company that had helped set the once-struggling reactor on a sound course. On Monday, NPPD and Louisiana-based Entergy jointly announced that they would end their...
BROWNVILLE, NE
The Courier

Lafourche births: March 9-15, 2022

Thibodaux Regional Health System March 9: Ti’ahna Janai Carter, child of Latasha Carter; Kylin Lanee Legendre, child of Hannah Legendre; Cole Louis Loupe, child of Emily Mcfarland and Austin Loupe; Bobbie Lou Duplantis, child of Kristen Whitney and Chase Duplantis. March 10: Landon Michael Davis, child of Latisha Davis; Kate Elise Eymard, child of...
THIBODAUX, LA
News Channel Nebraska

NPPD, Entergy mutually agree to end contract

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Nebraska Public Power District and Entergy have mutually agreed to end their Support Services Agreement regarding NPPD’s Cooper Nuclear Station. The agreement has been in place since late 2003. While Entergy provided some personnel for the plant, along with other support services as part of the arrangement, NPPD has maintained ownership of and responsibility for the operations. NPPD plans to continue operating Cooper Nuclear Station, located near Brownville.
NEBRASKA STATE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, St. Charles, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne; Western Orleans Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of St. John The Baptist, southeastern St. James, St. Charles, west central Orleans, northeastern Terrebonne, Lafourche and northwestern Jefferson Parishes through 630 AM CDT At 600 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Laplace to 7 miles southwest of Houma. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Houma, Reserve, Cut Off, Metairie, Hahnville, Laplace, Marrero, Galliano, Avondale, Larose, Harvey, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Gramercy, Lockport, Golden Meadow and Jean Lafitte. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 197 and 240. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 6. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Kait 8

Entergy Arkansas eTech offers cash rebates for machinery, chargers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Entergy Arkansas will provide cash rebates through its new eTech initiative to customers who purchase one or more electric technologies, including forklifts and electric vehicle chargers, according to a news statement Monday. “We’re taking our commitment to providing safe, reliable service at affordable rates to all...
JONESBORO, AR
99.9 KTDY

Yes, Hammerhead Worms are in Louisiana and Acadiana [Video]

If you see a hammerhead worm, don't cut it in half because it regenerates and grows into two hammerhead worms doubling your nightmares. Hammerhead worms are currently bubbling up again on the internet. Texas, Missouri, Iowa, and more are all reporting about and "warning" the public about this "Invasive Species".
LOUISIANA STATE

