Elizabethtown, PA

Attempted prescription fraud leads to pursuit in Lancaster

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Three men from New York have been arrested after attempting to obtain items for a fraudulent prescription submitted several days prior in Elizabethtown.

Northwest Regional Police officers responded to Sloan’s Norlanco Pharmacy on Friday, April 1. Upon arrival, officers approached the building on foot as one of the suspects was exiting the store. Outside the store, two other suspects waited in a Silver Jeep Wrangler.

As the officers approached the store, one suspect fled on foot toward a field and the other two fled in the Jeep. The suspect, identified as Omar McFarlane, 22, Brooklyn, NY, on foot was located and taken into custody with the help of a nearby citizen.

It was at this time that the second officer returned to his cruiser to follow the Jeep Wrangler. He conducted a traffic stop on Cloverleaf and Schwanger Road, but after making contact with the two suspects, the vehicle fled from the scene.

The officer pursued the vehicle until it failed to stop at a stop sign located on Greentree and Ridge Road. It struck a large landscape rock and rolled until coming to a final rest on the wheels in a resident’s yard.

The driver and passenger both exited the vehicle and fled on foot, but the driver, who has been identified as Rejon Vandross, 23, Queens Village, NY, was caught but resisted the officer. A nearby civilian helped with the detainment of Vandross.

The passenger, Woolf Dessources, 23, Cambria Heights, NY, was taken into custody a short distance from the crash by two Elizabethtown police officers.

Both Vandross and Dessources were taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained during the vehicle incident.

All three suspects have been charged with Identity Theft, Conspiracy to Commit Identity Theft, Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Fraud, Forgery or Deception, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police, Resisting Arrest, and Reckless Driving.

There were arranged at the County Booking Center. The incident is under active investigation.

