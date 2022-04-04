Inmate “missing” from Littleton prison site, officials say

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office arrested Austin Lee Brumfield after they discovered a trunk full of stolen catalytic converters. Investigators tracked down the suspect after an RV dealer located outside of Longmont reported stolen catalytic converters.
Austin Brumfield (credit: Weld County)
When investigators looked through the security camera footage, they realized they had seen a similar car at a motel.
When they checked the car, they saw license plates, bolt cutters and Sawzall blades. Investigators linked Brumfield, 29, to the vehicle and arrested him. The trunk full of stolen catalytic converters is believed to have come from...
