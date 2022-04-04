Washington Co. Attorney Pete Orput Dies At 66: ‘We Lost One Of Our Giants’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Washington County Attorney Pete Orput has died at age 66.

Orput was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer just ten days before he passed away. Even last week, he was checking in with his office, making sure colleagues were OK.

“This weekend we lost one of our giants,” Isanti County Attorney Jeff Edblad said. “Pete evaluated every case under the standard of seeking justice. He had a special place in his heart for those suffering from addiction and for those who found themselves in the criminal justice system because of actions that were a result of mental health issues incurred through service to this country.”

Orput was in the role since 2010 and announced he’d retire at the end of the year. He previously served as assistant county attorney for Mille Lacs, Carver, Hennepin and Dakota counties.

He was also a military veteran, having enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1973. As a veteran, Orput helped found a county program to help other veterans.

Among those mourning his loss was Republican State Sen. Karin Housley. On Twitter she wrote, “He was one of the great guys on the planet.” DFL Rep. Dave Pinto said, “He was a passionate fighter for justice who will be sorely missed.”

“It is hard to come up with words today regarding the passing of a great person like Pete,” said Washington County Board Chair Wayne Johnson. “He has accomplished so much, all in the name of serving the public. Pete was a friend, a colleague, and someone I always enjoyed seeing at meetings or events. My deepest condolences on behalf of the entire County Board and organization to his wife Tami and his family.”

Last year, Orput charged former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter with second-degree manslaughter. His office later gave the case to Hennepin County, and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office eventually took it. Orput often tackled cases from other counties when they needed help, notably the Byron Smith double murder case in 2014.

He was one of the local prosecutors who went to court to help victims of the opioid crisis, and he was known for his ability to communicate both in and out of the courtroom.

He’s survived by his wife Tami, six children and six grandchildren.

The election for a new Washington County Attorney is in November.