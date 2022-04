Opening Day for the Washington Nationals is Thursday, April 7, and hungry fans have a handful of fresh options to look forward to during the 2022 Major League Baseball season. While the pandemic sparked some shakeup in concessions over the past two years, there’s still plenty to eat and drink while taking in a full-capacity game or show in the 41,000-seat stadium. New additions include homegrown favorites Roaming Rooster and Duke’s Grocery, in addition to a massive BetMGM sports book bar attached to the park (1500 S. Capitol St SE).

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO