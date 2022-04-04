ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okemos, MI

Buddy’s Pizza: 1st 100 guests get free pizza for a year

By Michael Thomas, Autumn Pitchure
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — Buddy’s Pizza is welcoming the public to the grand opening of its 20th restaurant in Michigan, and a second restaurant in the Mid-Michigan area on Monday, April 4.

The new restaurant in Okemos on 2010 West Grand River Ave, will have its ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.

Buddy’s is the creator of the Original Detroit-Style Pizza. In 1946, Detroit-Style Pizza was born at Buddy’s Rendezvous Pizzeria on Six Mile and Conant street on Detroit’s eastside.

According to the company’s website what makes a pizza Detroit-Style is a little bit of ingenuity, some stubborn spirit, and a whole lot of heart.

“We are in spartan country. We developed this, this is in downtown Detroit and we kind of spartanized it. We are very excited to be in this community and Okemos is an amazing area.”

Wes Pikula, Buddy`s Pizza Chief Brand Officer

To celebrate the new location, the pizzeria is giving the first 100 guests who stop by free pizza for a year.

Customers who show up and dine-in, or get carryout will receive a coupon book that offers one free eight-square two-topping pizza for the next 12 months.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dkjtp_0eyi94oS00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KfwlQ_0eyi94oS00

The new 7,000-square-foot Okemos location will offer a full-service bar, kitchen, and patio seating accommodating 275 people.

“We would like to invite everybody to come out of course it’s a great cause,” Pikula said. “Buddy’s is always giving back to the community, it’s part of the DNA of Buddy’s.”

The restaurant chain will be donating all of today’s sales to The Haven House in East Lansing. The Haven House provides emergency shelter to families in need while helping them find permanent housing.

“The generous contribution of opening day sales from the new Buddy`s Pizza Okemos location will help moms, dads, and kids right here in our community,” Haven House Executive Director, Gabriel Biber said.

If you’re looking to donate to the Haven House, you can do so by clicking here .

In addition, the restaurant hosted a three-day charity event last week, where Buddy’s paid for customers’ food in exchange for a donation to go towards Child and Family Charities of Lansing.

“It is a pleasure to work with a business that genuinely cares and wants to give back to the community,” Child and Family Charities CEO Julie Thomasma said. “The Buddy’s partnership will help support our many programs that reach thousands of children, youth, and families every year.”

Child and Family Charities is a local nonprofit that provides prevention, intervention, therapy, and support services to children and youth.

“We raised nearly $5,000 thanks to the community,” Alexis Schuchert, Integrated Communications Specialist said. “Today all sales will be given back to Haven House, so you will be giving back to the community.”

Buddy’s says they are dedicated to making an impact in the communities they serve.

“As we share the Original Detroit-Style Pizza across Michigan, it’s important for us to support the local organizations making a difference in the communities we serve, and these two organizations are doing just that,” Pikula said.

Comments / 9

germ
2d ago

I’d love to meet the losers in line for a free pizza for a year . One free pizza per month.. These are the same ppl that wait in line for gas that’s five cents cheaper. LOSERS

Reply(3)
3
