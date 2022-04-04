Healthy Living to offer four workshops in May

It feels like everybody's always talking about ways to boost or improve their metabolism, as if doing so were as simple as turning on your coffee maker. When people refer to metabolism, they're really talking about metabolic rate, which, in simplest terms, is the number of calories you burn every day. Think of those calories like money. "You can be in surplus, which means you store calories, mainly as fat, or you might be in deficit, meaning that you've used up your stores, just as you might your bank account," says Marc Hellerstein, MD, PhD, professor of human nutrition at the University of California at Berkeley and professor of endocrinology, metabolism, and nutrition at the University of California at San Francisco.

